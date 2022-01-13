The sick bay and trainer's table have never been so busy in Steve Helton's 22 seasons at the Scott County girls' basketball helm. Consequently, wins in late December and early January were never quite this cherished.
It's almost impossible to ask players not to repeat mistakes when the same starting lineup isn't even available twice. Factor in foul trouble and Wednesday's home game against Scott High of Taylor Mill seemed yet another impossible hill to climb.
Instead, led by the 3-point exploits of Emma Price — a senior sharpshooter back in the mix on borrowed time — SC rose from the ashes and raced away to a 70-54 victory, only its second of a trying season.
“That's five different starting lineups. Friday we may have our sixth. We'll take a win any way we can get it,” Helton said. “We're definitely pleased. There's lots we need to work on. It's Jan. 12, and who knows what our lineup will look like next? This is coaching on the fly, almost possession by possession.”
Price knocked down four of her six triples in the fourth quarter, when Scott County (2-9) scored 27 of the final 35 points to erase a modest 45-43 deficit in stunning fashion.
The Lady Cards couldn't have picked a better model for roaring back from the brink of disaster. Price and just about everybody else who saw her crash to the floor and clutch her right knee during a November scrimmage against Newport Central Catholic assumed her season and high school career were over.
Instead, Price was diagnosed with only a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. With diligent physical therapy and the help of a brace to stabilize the knee, she was told there was a chance to return in the new year and perhaps delay surgery until after the season.
Price was back in a reserve role one week ago in a close loss at Paul Laurence Dunbar, then started and played all but three minutes against Scott (8-8). The workload was necessary: Fellow senior Brianna Penney remains sidelined with her own knee ailment, and Tyra Young and Belle Banner now are out due to health and safety protocols.
“She took four that I was like, 'What's she doing? Good job.' She took some big shots. She hit some big shots,” Helton said. “I challenged her at halftime. It's not a physical thing. She's on game two and played more minutes than I ever dreamed of playing her.”
Injured or not, Price has always shown the knack for raining down her 3-pointers in bunches. She acknowledged that the pep talk worked its magic, though.
“He (ticked) me off. Put that in the paper,” Price said with a laugh. “We started playing as a team more and started getting better shots and more open.”
Price also pulled down nine rebounds and led four Lady Cards in double figures with her two dozen points.
Maleiyah Moore, who has taken over at point guard in the revolving door of healthy options, added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kenady Tompkins, playing on a gimpy ankle that cost her one full game and most of another, put up 14 points and nine rebounds. Kelsie Hall scored eight of her 11 in the second half.
All four were anchored with two fouls in the closing minutes of the first half, when the Eagles closed with a 12-0 run to grab a 32-25 lead.
“Never been through nothing like this, and I find myself looking around and really struggling,” Helton said. “We try to work with different combinations in practice, but you never know who you're gonna have. You never know when the phone's gonna ring. You never know when we're gonna be four starters on the bench second quarter with two fouls.”
Moore and Price each hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to get SC back within one at 35-34. Hall's defensive rebound and coast-to-coast drive later kept it a one-point margin, 39-38.
Autumn Ponder scored nine of her team-leading 16 points for Scott in the third period and kept the Eagles on top, 46-43, going into the fourth.
“The wheels on the bus fell off at times, but we're in a situation right now where our young ones have got to grow up during the game,” Helton said. “Now they've had the experience.”
Moore's corner three courtesy of a dish from Price pulled SC even at 48. A steal and slash to the hoop by Hall gave her team the lead for keeps.
Price piled on the Cards' next eight points, sandwiching threes around a steal by Allison Mosby to extend SC's clinching run.
In a season where so many of her teammates have also lost time to countless maladies, Price said she doesn't worry about a relapse.
“Not so much. The brace really helps with my mental game. I trust the brace, so I trust my knee when the brace is in place,” Price said. “I thought I tore it all the way, and then when they told me I partially tore it, I thought I was still going to be out for a long time. I just have to get used to it on my leg and running with it.”
Six-year contributor and 1,000-point scorer Tompkins averaged a double-double last season when SC won the 42nd District title for the fifth year in a row.
Price was the team's leading scorer, however, and usually defended the other team's best player.
“She was the face guard. That was automatic coming out of the locker room. We knew who was gonna be there,” Helton said. “I'm so glad to see No. 13 back in the lineup. She's been out for over a month, and she's probably had less than five real practices. We can't practice real right now. This is a big deal to her, this season, senior year. Ultimately the plan is to get it fixed. She wants to play college basketball, and she can do it.”
Kierstin Young hauled down a team-high 10 rebounds for Scott County, which held its namesake to 29.4 percent from the field. Scott's Amberly Turner scored 10 points.
It was the second win in three games for the Lady Cards, who haven't practiced or played much since Christmas, by the standards of the customary Kentucky high school hoops cadence. SC will host Bryan Station on Friday as the quest for district seeding tips off in earnest.
“There's a lot on that game, and we need to play better than we did tonight. I hope we get feeling better quick. We're gonna take every one of these wins and say let's get better and move on,” Helton said. “We're just looking for some momentum, just hang on long enough to get Bri back in the flow, and get Tyra and Belle back. But we've got to get them back before it's too late.”
Representing one medical miracle, Price shares her coach's cautious optimism.
“I think once everybody gets back healthy and gets back in rhythm, we'll be a lot better,” she said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.