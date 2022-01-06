For the first time in a season that has been a revolving door of medical problems for Scott County girls' basketball, there was an actual net gain of experienced players Wednesday night.
Getting back two starters from the injured list wasn't enough to produce a win, but the Lady Cards' fight in a 53-46 loss at Paul Laurence Dunbar provided more than a glimmer of hope for the upcoming district slate.
Maleiyah Moore sank six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points for Scott County (1-9). Her final bomb brought the Cards' deficit down to five, 49-44, with 1:28 remaining.
Dunbar (5-7) broke SC's pressure for a pair of late layups — its only field goals of the fourth quarter — to slam the door.
Aziah Campbell, Amber Brandon and Annie Boling each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs. They also combined for 28 rebounds, topped by Campbell's 11, to headline a staggering 53-31 advantage on the glass.
Quinn Arnold added nine points and 11 boards for PLD, which rode out seven first-quarter lead changes to grab its largest advantage of 31-20 late in the second period.
Moore drained a 3-pointer and Emma Price turned a steal into a layup to get SC back within six at the half, and the Cards stubbornly stayed within striking distance for the duration.
Senior shooting guard Price didn't start the game but played 20 minutes in her first action since sustaining a right knee injury in a November preseason contest. She moved freely with the help of a sturdy brace.
SC also regained Tyra Young, who sat out the past five games with a pulled hamstring. Price finished with eight points, while Young scored six, hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds and made four steals.
Kenady Tompkins, injured early in Friday's first win of the season at Holmes, was not in uniform.
Neither team shot above 31 percent overall despite an explosive opening period that ended with the Bulldogs on top by one, 20-19.
Moore knocked down a pair of threes and Kelsie Hall hit another to give SC a quick 10-4 advantage.
Dymon Percell and Moore later nailed go-ahead shots before Campbell drove to the hoop for a bucket to reclaim the lead for Dunbar in the closing seconds.
In the third period, Moore and Percell again provided the fuel, answering Dunbar 3-pointers to keep SC within single digits, 45-37, going into the fourth.
Missed opportunities haunted both teams down the stretch. Neither side scored until single free throws by Moore and Young around the four-minute mark.
Hall's layup off an outlet pass from Young made it 45-41 with 2:30 to play, but Brandon and Boling each buried a pair of free throws to stretch the lead.
Scott County travels to Henry Clay for a 42nd District battle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
