With a double-digit lead seemingly slipping away for the second straight night, Scott County's explosive tandem of senior Kenady Tompkins and junior Emma Price simply wouldn't be denied Wednesday evening.
After a scintillating spurt by Sayre's Kylee Dennis narrowed the gap from 13 points to five midway through the third quarter, SC's dynamic duo combined for 13 without an answer, and SC cruised from there to a 78-60 victory.
Price finished with career-highs of 32 points on eight 3-pointers for Scott County (5-7, 4-0), which has won 39 consecutive games over 42nd District opponents and is on track for yet another No. 1 seed in the district playoffs.
Tompkins, who topped 1,000 career points earlier in the week, added 22 points and 15 rebounds. Maleiyah Moore, a freshman, filled the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Dennis had 21 points to lead Sayre (8-3, 2-1), which has made a quantum leap from its 75-16 and 83-45 losses to SC a year ago. Sophia Richardson supplied 16.
All but two Spartan points came from Dennis during a transition-fueled, 12-4 run to start the second half, nudging Sayre – which trailed by as many as 16 in the first half and 39-26 at the break – to within 43-38.
Two successful drives through traffic and a foul-line jumper, all from Tompkins, stemmed the tide. Tompkins then found Price for a 3-pointer.
Price poured it on with a steal and layup ahead of two free throws by Tompkins. Kaylie Wise scored down low courtesy of Moore to punctuate the third quarter getaway and give SC a 58-40 advantage.
Back-to-back threes from Price – her sixth and seventh – fought off another Spartan rally and made it 68-52 with four minutes left. Tompkins continued to wear out Sayre in the paint down the stretch.
One parting shot with a minute to go made Price 8-for-16 from long range on the night. SC was 13-for-35, with Moore, Tompkins and Brianna Penney each connecting from deep before halftime.
Sayre's lone lead was 2-0 on a steal and bucket by Dennis to start the game. Wise's put-back tied it, and Tompkins buried a three from the right corner to vault the Lady Cards in front for good.
Price and Penney both splashed down to make it an early 11-6 margin. Penney struck again to counter a three from Dennis for a 19-11 lead.
Cate Goodman's 3-point play triggered a 6-0 surge by Sayre, but Price beat the buzzer with a bomb to restore a 22-17 cushion.
The Spartans twice made it a one-possession game before Tompkins and Price collaborated for 10 straight points.
Richardson beat the first-half horn with a trifecta for the Spartans, who have multiple district wins in a season for the first time since 2001-02.
Scott County held Sayre to 36.9 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.
The Lady Cards have won four of their past six games, and their seven losses on the season are to teams with a combined winning percentage of just under .750. That included a 62-58 overtime defeat Tuesday at Madison Southern.
Penney matched Moore with eight points for SC. Wise combined six points and six boards.
SC is scheduled for four home games in five nights next week: Henry Clay (Monday), Spencer County (Tuesday), Bryan Station (Thursday) and Lexington Catholic (Friday).