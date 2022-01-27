Not even three months ago, the silent prayers and crossed fingers for Emma Price were for her injured right knee, as coaches and players wondered whether she would even step on the floor during her senior season.
Tuesday night, with a much-needed 42nd District win riding on it, Price's pretty, arcing launch from just in front of Scott County's bench was the inspiration for any whisper to the heavens.
In a season that's sometimes felt like “Groundhog Day,” the Lady Cards were living in a movie they'd seen before yet actually enjoy the plot. Price's 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining vaulted SC to a 53-51 win over Henry Clay, its 15th consecutive triumph in the series.
“I hadn't been making the shots in the game, so I kind of hesitated, but I shot it anyway,” Price said. “I just knew it was going to go in.”
Price, who missed six prior 3-pointers in the game, including one from roughly the same area on the floor less than three minutes earlier, finished with 13 points.
Scott County (4-11 overall, 1-3 district) still wasn't out of the woods. Although the call was hotly disputed, it was ruled that the Cards deflected the Blue Devils' subsequent end-to-end pass, giving Henry Clay one final play under the basket to tie or win the game.
Tyra Young closely challenged a short jumper from the baseline, and Maleiyah Moore grabbed the rebound as time expired to seal consecutive SC wins for the first time since the district tournament last March.
“It's day-by-day. That's where we're at. It was good for us to come back,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “Emma Price, big shot, and her shot right before that was right on too. She joked about it, 'Was that one of those shots you saying no, no, no, yes, yes, yes?' And I told her that's the shot that we take, and obviously if it goes in everybody celebrates, but it was the right shot, and she stepped up and made a huge play.”
Kenady Tompkins led Scott County with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Moore scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and dished out three assists.
Young (eight points, seven rebounds) missed much of the third quarter and the start of the fourth after acquiring her second, third and fourth fouls in quick succession. Down by as many as a dozen in the first half and three points at the break, Henry Clay (9-8, 1-4) capitalized and surged to a 45-38 lead with eight minutes left.
“Whatever I said at halftime, I ain't gonna say again, because the third quarter didn't work. I was really pleased defensively,” Helton said. “Offensively when Tyra went out, we kind of went into a little lull where we had to find ourselves again, but I thought defensively we were fine except for about three or four trips down in the floor in the third quarter when they came out determined they were gonna take the ball inside.”
Moore's steal and layup with 2:32 remaining made it a 10-2 run and put SC back in front. Timari Miller answered with her only basket of the night for the Blue Devils.
SC missed its next shot but got a reprieve when Price pounced on a wayward pass and put it back up and in for a 50-49 advantage with just under a minute to go.
“I don't even know what happened,” Price said. “I just got the ball, so I went up for a left-hand layup.”
Kennedy Williams' inside bucket, her first of the fourth quarter after a 12-point outburst in the third, produced another lead swap to set the stage for Price's final heroics.
Williams finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for Henry Clay. Amilian Fields, who entered the game with only 17 points on the season, fashioned 14 points and six steals all in the first half to keep the Blue Devils afloat.
”To their credit, all the scouting that I had, they had at least 12 players that have played some,” Helton said. “Tara (Helton, Steve's wife and assistant coach) said it felt good to coach again. There was a little strategy tonight. I called four timeouts. That's a big night.”
Scott County held Henry Clay’s leading scorer on the season, Allison Stone, to four points.
“She was the focal point. She controls their team. When she's on, they're all on, so we were just trying to keep her contained,” Price said. “It feels good. We have people healthier and back on the floor. We're putting it back together.”
Even though Helton said a week ago that he expected his team would be relegated to the 4 vs. 5 play-in game at next month's district tournament, the win vaulted SC into third place.
His Lady Cards will continue to control their own destiny down the stretch with a visit to Sayre on Friday and rematches against Henry Clay and Bryan Station later.
“There's a couple scenarios, but let's just go day-by-day. Let's get better,” Helton said. “Can we put it together? We'll see, but it's an accomplishment. To see their look when Emma hit that shot, it was relief.”
SC staves off Woodford, 76-64
The kids were all right Monday evening for Scott County girls' basketball.
Freshman Maleiyah Moore scored seven third-quarter points, eighth-graders Kierstin Young and Belle Banner combined for six more, and SC held Woodford County to seven over the same span to stretch its lead in a 76-64 home victory.
Kenady Tompkins scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half, then added a two key buckets down the stretch to close it out for SC. Tompkins also registered 10 rebounds and five assists.
Moore added 18 points to the Lady Cardinals' highest total of the season along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tyra Young, appearing in her first game since Dec. 9 for SC, delivered a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Emma Price also scored 10 points.
SC rode out five ties and four lead changes in a back-and-forth first half before taking the lead for good on Moore's 18-footer from the left corner with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Woodford County closed to within 35-34 at the half on a 3-pointer by Katie Pantaliono, but Moore christened the second half with a 3-pointer and a short bank shot in succession.
Tompkins went to the bench with her fourth foul at the 4:46 mark of the third and SC clinging to a 1-34 advantage, but SC actually expanded its lead to nine, 50-41, on a series of runs to the rim by Moore, Banner and Kierstin Young, capped by a free throw from Allison Mosby.
Moore launched the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer and propelled SC to the finish. The Cardinals enjoyed one of their strongest shooting nights of the year at 47.4 percent while holding the Yellow Jackets to 40.4 percent and 17 turnovers.
Twelve misses from the free throw line hurt Woodford County's chances and offset their success from beyond the 3-point line (9-for-27).
Mackenzie Karo led the Jackets with 19 points and five assists. Pantaliono added 15 points, while Chloe Brown collected her 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Haydon Wells had 11.
SC used a 12-0 run – two putbacks by Tompkins, a 3-pointer from Moore, Kelsie Hall's drive, and a basket and free throw by Tyra Young – to erase a 20-13 deficit late in the first period and early in the second.
Woodford notched nine unanswered points, punctuated by a Karo three, to reclaim the lead. Tompkins, who piled up 10 points in the first quarter, scored Scott County's next three buckets, twice pulling the Cards even.