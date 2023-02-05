FRANKFORT — If your team is going to battle a small COVID cluster while being annoyed with the quality of its last performance, it might as well happen after a 20-point win almost a month before the playoffs start.
GC got multiple maladies out of its system Friday night in a record-smashing 62-14 rout of Frankfort at Wilkinson Gym. The Lady Warhawks now wield the longest winning streak in program history at seven games, and they broke their seven-week-old mark for fewest points allowed in a game.
“We won that last one by 20 (Monday at home against Frankfort), but it's not what we wanted,” senior guard Rachel Smith said. “We came out to prove a point, and we did just that.”
Smith led Great Crossing (16-7 overall, 4-1 41st District) with 14 points. Raegan Barrett, injured and out for the opening installment in the home-and-home series, returned with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Chapel Brown and Olivia Tierney added nine points apiece for the Warhawks, who forced 29 turnovers and harassed the Panthers (10-14, 1-4) into a wretched 2-for-30 shooting performance.
Frankfort didn't make a field goal until seventh-grader Taylin Wade drove to the basket to start a 3-point play with six minutes remaining.
“We told them after the game the other night that we shouldn't have beaten them by just 20 points,” said JV coach Candace New, who led GC in the absence of Matt Walls due to illness. “We were all kind of disappointed, which is a good sign because the standards are high. We said we should 50-piece them, so we did.”
Meredith Turner (six steals), Ava Schureman (four) and Tierney (three) led the smothering half-court defense that sent Great Crossing on countless run-outs from start to finish.
GC raced to leads of 17-5 after one quarter and 36-6 at the half. The Warhawks didn't let off the accelerator even after matching corner threes from Tierney and Smith punched the running clock at the outset of the third quarter.
“We came out at halftime and didn't hold back. We just wanted to keep going,” Smith said. “We had some days off. We came in (Thursday). We had it in our minds even on the days off to come in here and do what we needed to do.”
Defense has been the calling card all season for Great Crossing, which now has allowed 30 or fewer points in six of its wins.
The previous piece de resistance was a 73-15 shutdown of Paul Laurence Dunbar at the Billy Hicks Classic.
“We just wanted to work together,” Smith said. “Push it up the floor and be aggressive on defense. Just bring up the energy as quickly as we could.”
Great Crossing scored 29 of its points off turnovers and parlayed that parade of layups into 52.3 percent shooting.
Kennedy Harrison (seven points, six rebounds) enjoyed another strong night in the paint along with Barrett. Nine different Warhawks scored and seven registered at least one steal.
“That's something we've been emphasizing, running, transition,” New said. “Sharing the ball and taking better care of it.”
Ten wins against 11th Region opponents tie GC with Frederick Douglass for most in the area.
“The next two games are tough, but we're going in with more confidence after the last few weeks,” New said. “We got back at Henry Clay for their region win last year and those kinds of things. I think their confidence is high.”