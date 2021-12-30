PARIS — Whether it's the ills of the pandemic or the normal wear and tear of a 30-game regular season, few basketball teams in the state will get away with flaunting the same five starters from November to March.
In order to get to the championship round of H&W Sports Holiday Classic, the Great Crossing girls had to patch its lineup with not one but two unfamiliar faces through Monday's first round and Tuesday's semifinals.
GC got all it could have asked from those reinforcements and more in a 72-52 victory over South Oldham and a come-from-behind, 56-51 triumph over St. Henry.
“Our big thing is just playing when your number gets called,” senior guard Timothi Williams said. “We didn't know we were going to have two starters out, so we just had to play to the best of our ability.”
The Warhawks finished the job with a 51-37 victory over Bourbon County in the title game Wednesday (see related story).
Rounds one and two were a grind with three-year starters Ava Schureman (calf strain) and Raegan Barrett (foot) sidelined for precautionary reasons.
Rachel Smith's six 3-pointers and 22 points led the charge against South Oldham, but it was an impressive and colorful parade.
“New people were starting, and we just cheered them on,” Smith said. “Never really yelled, just kept encouraging, and it was a lot of fun.”
Usual suspects Olivia Tierney (13 points, four assists) and Williams (10 points, seven rebounds, six assists) supplied their usual production.
Kennedy Harrison's 17 rebounds were a welcome surprise and a harbinger of big numbers to come in the tournament, Leila Custard (eight points), Ellie Roberts (seven points, five rebounds) and Kaylee Ray (five points) also took full advantage of the enhanced minutes.
“We had a lot of kids who really haven't gotten much playing time hit shots and do stuff,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said.
GC used a 24-6 second quarter to overcome a modest early deficit and lead 40-25 at the half.
St. Henry was a tougher assignment. The Warhawks overcame a daunting deficit of 27-11 by matching a 14-0 Crusaders' run to get back in it.
“We had to just dig deep, play hard the whole time,” Williams said. “Our defense turned into offense.”
Harrison scored the basket that put GC ahead to stay, 51-49, followed by a crucial defensive rebound. Williams sank two free throws to make it a two-possession gap. Smith followed with a pair from the line to seal the deal.
Smith led the Warhawks with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Tierney tacked on 15, while Williams fashioned 14 points and four steals. Harrison grabbed 14 boards.
