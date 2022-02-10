Girls' basketball: Resurgent Madison Central gets past Great Crossing at buzzer
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Madison Central went back to the future last month when athletic director Robert Cooksey, a two-time 11th Region and nine-time 44th District championship coach, reclaimed his chair as girls' basketball coach on an interim basis.
Not surprisingly, the Lady Indians have shown flashes of their former glory, including impressive recent wins over Lafayette and Tates Creek. And when the Indians dropped in on Great Crossing's senior night Monday, the Warhawks wound up as another cast of characters in that comeback tale.
Bailey Hensley's buzzer-beater from the top of the key vaulted Madison Central to a 58-56 victory in the crossroads clash.
The close calls continued Wednesday with an 80-71 loss at West Jessamine, the sixth for Great Crossing (12-11) in its past eight games.
Madison Central (9-12) has won five of seven.
Hensley, who played all 32 minutes, led Madison Central with 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Eden Carter added nine points, Brittany Campbell eight and Nataya Strader seven for the Lady Indians.
Timothi Williams matched Hensley with 20 points in her senior contest along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Raegan Barrett added 12 points and six rebounds for GC, which played without junior shooting guard Rachel Smith.
Fellow seniors Makayla Varney, Callie Thompson and Leila Custard joined Williams in the starting lineup.
GC’s slide continued Wednesday night, when its fifth-highest point total of the season was outweighed by the second-most it has allowed in a game.
There were 11 lead changes and 10 ties, although West Jessamine enjoyed slim leads at the end of the second and third periods before pulling away in the fourth.
Williams was a toasty 9-for-12 from the field on her way to a game-high 23 points. Olivia Tierney added 16 and Ava Schureman 11 for the Warhawks, while Barrett combined seven points with a team-best nine rebounds.
The Colts’ five starters all finished in double digits. Ariana McLoney paced West Jessamine with 23 points. Claire Marshall amassed 16 points and eight rebounds. Anaya Chestnut tallied 15, while Kimberly Johnson and Aaliyah Edenstrom each added 12.
Henry Clay stops 6-year slide
During a five-year reign over the 42nd District that featured mostly running-clock wins and nary a challenge from local rivals, Scott County girls’ basketball coach Steve Helton sometimes sang the similar tune to Sir Elton John, acknowledging that the wheel of fortune or the circle of life would spin around and catch the Lady Cards in a vulnerable spot someday.
This season has been that time, with both Bryan Station and Henry Clay earning their first victories at SC’s expense since the 2015-16 season.
Monday night saw the Blue Devils end a 15-game skid against the Cardinals — the final defeat coming in the closing seconds only two weeks earlier — with a 58-53 triumph at Al Prewitt Gynnasium.
Emma Price, who hit the 3-point shot to dismiss the Devils last month, led the Lady Cards (5-15 overall, 2-5 district) with 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting and five rebounds. Four of her shots landed from beyond the arc, but the remainder of the SC roster missed 10 of 11 from distance.
Tyra Young and Kenady Tompkins each finished with a double-double. Young hit those numbers for the second time in the past three games with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also blocked three shots.
Tompkins delivered 12 in each category along with four assists. Maleiyah Moore also wound up in double digits with 10 points, five boards and three steals.
Ariyanna Sutton scored 14 points to lead the balanced attack for Henry Clay. Alli Stone and Kennedy Williams each tallied 13, with Williams accounting for 12 rebounds.
The rivals will need a coin flip to settle a tie for the No. 3 seed in the district if SC defeats Sayre at home next week.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
