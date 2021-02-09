When the Great Crossing girls' basketball team is healthy and hitting outside shots, it is capable of beating anybody.
Finally back at full strength for the first time in three weeks, GC delivered arguably its most impressive win of the season Monday night, racing past visiting Rockcastle County, 68-58.
“We played pretty well. I was pleased,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We shot the ball well, got a good lead and just kept on pushing it. We didn't have a relapse like we've had in the past.”
Timothi Williams and Raegan Barrett combined for 35 points in their first start since Jan. 19.
Williams finished with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Barrett tallied her 13 on 6-for-10 accuracy.
Each missed two games in the aftermath of GC's pause for COVID protocols, then came off the bench Saturday in a home loss to Danville.
“It's great to get the whole starting lineup back,” Wilson said. “Timmi just shot lights-out. She's so athletic and does so many different things that it makes a difference in our team. Raegan had a great game too.”
Senior point guard Braylee McMath added 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Great Crossing (7-2).
“It makes a big difference having the others back. It takes a lot of load off her,” Wilson said of McMath. “She doesn't have to do all that other stuff, take a shot when she doesn't need it. It makes the game easier for her.”
Ava Schureman, Rachel Smith and Hailey Ward each scored six on the strength of multiple 3-pointers to complete the Lady Warhawks' scoring.
GC was 12-for-24 from deep and shot 47.3 overall while committing only eight turnovers. Points off giveaways favored the 'Hawks by a wide 17-2 margin.
After ripping open a double-digit lead with a 19-9 first quarter, GC used a 19-2 mid-game run to build a 50-29 advantage late in the third period.
The final score didn't quite convey the blowout that ensued for most of the evening.
“We missed a couple of front ends of one-and-ones and had a couple of bonehead plays, dribbling off our hands and missing a wide-open layup,” Wilson said. “But besides that, we finished pretty strong.”
Rockcastle County (6-2) entered the game as a consensus top-25 team in the state, having lost only to undefeated Wayne County.
Keelee King led all scorers with 23 points for the Lady Rockets but was 1-for-7 from long range.
“I thought we did a good job guarding the King girl,” Wilson said. “Early on, we didn't let her get started. I don't think she had a three in the first half. We were able to contain early, and that was the biggest difference right there.”
Casey Coleman chipped in 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Hallie Brown had 11 points.
In addition to avoiding the potential first losing streak of the season, Great Crossing avenged a road loss to the Lady Rockets from last winter.
“It's great to bounce back,” Wilson said. “That Danville team came in, and they were a handful. I was impressed. I still think if Timmi and Raegan could have played a full game, it would have made a difference.”