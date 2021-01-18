A mostly youthful lineup. The pandemic and its day-to-day, start-and-stop schedule uncertainties. A loaded list of past opponents eager for revenge.
Scott County girls' basketball coach Steve Helton compares it all to a real-life cinematic thriller of fairly recent vintage.
“Due to COVID, I've been watching a lot of movies. I've watched 'The Perfect Storm' three or four times, and the perfect storm is brewing,” Helton said. “I hope the end results are different, because in that movie the crew doesn't make it. The captain goes down with the ship.”
Helton added that losses such as Monday's 72-46 home verdict against Walton-Verona – SC's fifth in its first six games, all by 18 points or more – are uncharted waters.
His 2014-15 Lady Cards started 0-4 and 2-6 on their way to a 13-17 finish. The 2011-12 team also stumbled out of the gate and wound up with a similar 13-20 mark.
But certainly Helton's current circle of young players has a foggy recollection of those years at best. Much is being asked of them, given the steady of stream of state-contending rivals on the docket. And right now, answers are few.
SC has yet to score more than 58 points in a game. Recent teams led by current NCAA Division I players Maaliya Owens, Morgan DeFoor and Malea Williams were known for being able to amass that total in a half.
“Our morale, we've never been through anything like this,” Helton said. “You win 24 games a year (SC's average during his 21 seasons), and right now there's a realistic chance we won't even play 24 games. We're struggling. We need practice.”
Walton-Verona joined Paul Laurence Dunbar and Scott High as teams to avenge a loss from last winter to SC in the first three weeks of the season. Another blowout winner, George Rogers Clark, snapped a long losing streak against Scott County.
Cards vs. Bearcats was close for a quarter. SC (1-5) led briefly and trailed only 16-15 after eight minutes before cold snaps at the start of the second and third periods stretched that deficit to 31-22 at the half, then 52-30 at the end of three.
Walton-Verona ripped it open by scoring the first 15 points of the second half.
“When you start the game down 27-0, and that's what we're averaging in terms of points off turnovers, we can't overcome that,” Helton said. “And we haven't been pressed yet. We're gonna see a clown at some point who's going to press us. We've played against coaches who have a lot of respect for our program and have graciously backed off of us, but we're eventually going to run into somebody who's going to pile-drive us into the ground if we don't get better.”
Grace Brewer bagged 15 points and three steals to led Walton-Verona (6-1), which has won six in a row since an opening defeat against 2019 KHSAA champion Ryle.
Kylie Lay chipped in 13 points and six rebounds for the balanced Bearcats, who also received nine points each from Audrey Carrico and Paige Heuser and eight apiece by Maggie Buerger and Hallie Neeley. Carrico dished out five assists.
Six different players accounted for Walton-Verona’s seven 3-pointers. The Bearcats also went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Scott County shot only 29 percent from the field, including 3-for-22 from 3-point range.
“We missed too many shots just to have 12 offensive rebounds,” Helton said.
Emma Price put up 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Lady Cards on her way to Brickhouse Properties Player of the Game honors.
Maleiyah Moore contributed eight points and Tyra Young seven for SC. Kenady Tompkins combined six points with eight rebounds. Kaylie Wise led the Lady Cards on the boards with 10 and also made three steals.
“We're showing limited signs of life. We have a heartbeat. It's very faint,” Helton said. “So far, my prediction of whoever gets off the bus with most talent is gonna win, it's happening. I wish I could be wrong.”
The good news for Scott County is that it still should match up well with an upcoming run of 42nd District opponents, against whom the Lady Cards haven't lost a game since the end of the 2015-16 season.
Scheduling of those games remains a question, however, with Fayette County schools besieged by intermittent stoppages due to the virus. SC is scheduled to travel to Henry Clay on Thursday night.
Helton isn't sure Scott County's brutal schedule to this point gives the Lady Cards any advantage in those traditional rivalry games.
“It doesn't when you're not competitive,” Helton said. “When you're competitive, you can always find a way to say, 'Hey, we can learn from this. We've gotta work on this.' But when you're getting pounded, right now we just have to keep our morale up. We've gotta find a way to figure this out and at least be competitive.
“I'm having a hard time getting through it. I don't think we've ever been in a place where all three programs (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) are not where we want them to be.”