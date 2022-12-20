Girls' basketball: Rough road trips for Lady Cards, Lady Warhawks
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
-
-
- Comments
Scott County’s week in 42nd District girls’ basketball followed the same alarming pattern in each of three installments.
The Lady Cards jumped out to a quick lead, saw it escape in an equally rapid flurry, swapped baskets for a while, then watched their likelihood of a win evaporate completely in the third quarter.
What started at home Tuesday against Bryan Station continued in “Groundhog Day” motion picture fashion for SC in Lexington with losses Thursday at Frederick Douglass, 77-54, and Friday at Henry Clay, 61-46.
Defense dominated early against Douglass. A steal and lay-up by N’mya Summers gave Scott County (2-8 overall, 0-3 district) an 8-1 edge with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Tyra Young’s long pass to Maleiyah Moore for a bucket stopped a modest run by the Broncos and left the Cardinals with a 10-6 cushion at the conclusion of the opening period.
Eight lead changes and three ties characterized a wild second quarter. Summers had another hoop to give SC a late 21-20 advantage, but four 3-pointers by Douglass — including a pair from Niah Rhodes — boosted the Broncos to a tenuous 28-27 margin at the break.
Rhodes stayed red-hot with long-range help from Kate Baker to tear it open for the Broncos, who out-scored the Cardinals, 31-13, in the decisive third period.
Jermyra Christian added 13 points, five assists and three steals for Frederick Douglass (4-2, 3-0).
Moore topped Scott County with 18 points. Young amassed 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Cards. Summers tallied 12 points and snagged six boards.
Friday night’s start was a near carbon copy, with SC sprinting to an 8-2 lead before Henry Clay retorted with the next eight points.
The Blue Devils clung to 16-15 lead after eight minutes, then started the second period with a 12-2 surge that took it double digits. The Cards clawed back to within seven, 32-25, at the half.
Henry Clay (2-6, 1-1) held Scott County to eight points in the third quarter and held serve at the free-throw line down the stretch.
Alli Stone went 8-for-8 from the stripe on the evening and finished with a game-high 22 points to lead four Lady Devils in double digits. Moore (14 points) and Allison Mosby (11) led the Lady Cards.
Lady Hawks fade in 2nd half
Tale of two halves has rarely been a truer assessment than in Great Crossing’s trip to Madison Central for an 11th Region girls’ basketball showdown Saturday afternoon.
GC held Madison Central to 3-for-21 from the field and led 26-13 at halftime.
Any illusions of an easy win evaporated with a 24-8 tear that put the Indians on top late in the third period, and an even wider gap in the fourth turned it into a 64-42 rout for the Tribe.
Madison Central (5-1) was 20-for-33 from the field in the second half, when the Indians did most of their damage in the paint and from the free-throw line.
Twice as many fouls were called against Great Crossing (24) than Madison Central (12), a development that gave the Indians a 17-4 scoring difference from the stripe. Turnovers also haunted the Lady Warhawks, who gave it away 25 times compared to the Lady Indians’ 13.
Raegan Barrett hoisted the Hawks with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Rachel Smith supplied seven points, Adrianna Brown six and Olivia Tierney five for Great Crossing, which will play in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County this week.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you think the pandemic is over?
You voted: