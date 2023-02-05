On a Wednesday night when the end result was eminently forgettable, Scott County girls' basketball sculpted a start that its three seniors will remember for the rest of their lives.
With the cooperation of 42nd District rival Sayre, SC ceremonially put Kelsie Hall, out with an injury suffered in the season opener, and Grace Moore, the Lady Cardinals' student manager, on the court for the opening jump ball.
SC's other senior, Tyra Young, tipped it to Moore, who shuffled it to Hall — wearing a heavy brace to protect her surgically repaired knee — under the rim for an uncontested layup.
Tears and cheers rained down, even as Scott County allowed Sayre star Kylee Dennis to drop in an uncontested equalizer, the first punch in a 63-58 spoilsport verdict for the Spartans.
“Tonight was a night where we said hey, what if?” SC coach Steve Helton said. “Eric (Kinder, Sayre coach) was gracious enough. He agreed to allow us to start the game. In our 23 years we've never had that opportunity. Just a great moment.”
Hall and Moore are longtime teammates in the Scott County soccer program. Even without stepping on the court until Senior Night, they've been the glue that has held together one of Helton's youngest teams.
“Kelsie is at every practice. She's been with is throughout the whole season. She's what a senior captain is all about,” Helton said. “Grace got to put the uniform on for the first time. She's actually been running with the team, getting some shots up with the team. We told her one day let's try something. She means so much.”
Scott County (6-15, 1-6) couldn't carry that emotion through the rest of the evening as Sayre (10-16, 1-6) avenged an earlier loss at home.
Dennis entered the game needing 15 points to hit 2,000 in her career and scored them with one to grow on in the opening quarter. Even in the face of triangle-and-two defensive tactics that had her blanketed all evening, she finished with 30, four north of her season average.
“Kylee Dennis was the best player on the floor, and she made her teammates better,” Helton said. “We didn't really affect anything. It's not getting beat. It's how we got beat. We didn't compete tonight.”
The gamble of constantly double-teaming Dennis left Juliette Longbottom — who had scored only 11 points all season in 11 appearances — open for six 3-pointers and 18 points.
Sayre stretched its lead to 33-28 at the half and hit a 55-40 zenith with the opening basket of the fourth quarter. SC ended the game on an 8-0 surge but ran out of clock.
“Very disappointed in our effort and lack of focus,” Helton said. “You could tell in our free-throw shooting. We missed too many shots in the paint. We missed way too many defensive assignments.”
SC shot 22-for-73 (30.1 percent) from the field and below the break-even mark (11-for-23) at the foul line.
It wasted a monster night for Young, who threw her body around the court with abandon to the tune of 19 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots. Maleiyah Moore and N'mya Summers each added 12 points.
“Tyra gave us everything she had,” Helton said. “A huge night for her, but she didn't have any help.”
There was another home game Saturday against Henry Clay and a district quarterfinal rematch with Sayre down the road.
Regardless of how or when it all ends, the Cards made a memory with their emotional early curtain call.
“Take the game out and I hope they had a great experience,” Helton said.