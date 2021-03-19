LEXINGTON - They don’t ask how. They ask how many and who.
The answer: Five consecutive 42nd District girls’ basketball championships for Scott County.
SC avenged its only loss to a local rival in the past five seasons Friday night, grinding out a 44-37 win over Frederick Douglass in a slugfest of a title game.
Streaks don't matter much to coach Steve Helton, who has guided a new-look lineup back to the Lady Cards' customary destination after a bumpy start.
“I’m telling you, that was a hard-fought one in a row,” Helton said. “Hats off to Douglass. They’ve improved throughout the year, but at the same time, I don’t know if we’d have won that game earlier in the year. We coach ‘em hard, and they showed some toughness tonight,”
Tyra Young sank seven of eight from the free throw line over the final 2:36 to keep SC (10-8) in control.
“Everybody being all quiet, I was very jittery, very nervous,” Young said. “But we’ve been talking about our percentages at practice, so we’ve been practicing free throws a lot with all our teammates running in and trying to distract us.”
Maleiyah Moore (12 points) and Kenady Tompkins (10 points, 15 rebounds, four assists) joined Young on the all-tournament team. Tompkins played the game on a sprained right ankle, one that she aggravated briefly in the second half but sat out little more than a minute or two.
“She was on one foot out here,” Helton said. “We brown-paper-bagged and vinegared her ankle, ice treatments I don’t know how much over the last 48 hours since we played. Huge rebounds there at the end. She’s our 'point forward.' She’s been put in a tough situation this year having to do a lot for us.”
The Lady Cards’ defensive effort focused on stifling Douglass’ strong, experienced guard Allison Wallace and freshman center Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, and for the most part it was successful.
Wallace scored a game-high 16 points but on 6-for-18 shooting. Darrington scored eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter and rarely had a clean look at the rim prior to that.
“I think Kaylie Wise did an incredible job (on Darrington). She’s really hurt us the past two games, offensively and defensively,” Helton said. “We got a little tired at the end.”
Frederick Douglass (10-13), which used a parade to the free throw line to win at home by six last month and end SC’s 40-game district winning streak, shot 13-for-54 (24.1 percent) in the rematch.
Moore and Emma Price knocked down early 3-pointers to offset a pair by Wallace and give SC a 9-6 lead after eight minutes, but the Broncos scored the first seven of the second period to take their largest cushion of four points.
“I expected that, because they’re a very physical team, and they come at us every time,” Tompkins said. “You can tell 21 (Darrington) and 13 (Wallace) are their best two players, We just had to play it smart.”
A put-back by Tompkins snapped the dry spell and began what was an 11-0 binge bridging the second and third quarters, giving the Lady Cards a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Moore tied it with two free throws, and Tompkins’ second-effort layup with two minutes remaining put SC in front, 15-13. It represented the final offense of the half for either team.
“(The key was) taking our time. We were rushing a lot in the beginning. We were just throwing up any shot we could get, and we weren’t rebounding,” Tompkins said. “It was one and done. We still need work on that.”
“We’ve definitely got to take better care of the ball, because early on they controlled the pace. Part of that was my fault,” Helton added. “We wanted to get the game going 84 feet. They really spaced us out well. They had some matchups I didn’t like for us. They did a good job handling our pressure early on.”
Price and Moore started the second half with connections from the left wing, Moore’s a 3-pointer, to stretch that lead. Consecutive hoops by Tompkins and Moore inflated it to double-digits for the first time.
It was one of the few times all night the pace accelerated to anywhere near Scott County’s liking.
“Forty-four points is not ideal. I’d much rather be in the 90s,” Helton said. “But we found a way to win. Late in the game we got just enough stops. We probably took some bad shots, but if they’re going in you’re celebrating, and if they’re not you’re crying to the clouds.”
Douglass later used an 8-0 surge to get within two before Moore delivered a fast break layup in the waning seconds of the third period.
Brianna Penney nailed a pivotal 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it a three-possession game early in the fourth. Price and Tompkins also scored from close range before the Cards went to a four-corner attack and smartly kept the ball in Young’s hands as much as possible.
Tompkins was assessed a technical foul with 53 seconds remaining for her verbal jab after Douglass committed a hard foul against Young. All’s well that ends well: Young and Wallace each sank a pair of offsetting free throws, and Wallace missed a 3-pointer on the Broncos’ ensuing possession.
“That’s like my little sister, and I just had to let them know there ain’t gonna be nothing like that,” Tompkins said. “But I have to be smarter next time, just in case the game’s closer.”
It has been a much different journey to the top for SC, who started 1-5 against a brutal schedule before settling into the district schedule, winning nine of the past dozen.
Tompkins and Wise shared in all five regional titles, and Young has been part of four since joining the program in seventh grade.
For many others on the Lady Cards’ roster, dealing with the pressure of expectations and the demands of the postseason are a new experience. Young’s hard-nosed play in the tournament reflected her understanding of that need for veteran leadership.
“We’ve had a lot of easy wins the past few years with great players like Morgan (DeFoor), Malea (Williams) and Maaliya (Owens), so it means a lot when we have new talent coming in,” Young said. “We had to substitute a lot of players and figure out where everybody was in the beginning.”
SC will host one of the other three district runners-up – Great Crossing, Lafayette or Madison Central – in the 11th Region quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The game will be aired on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.