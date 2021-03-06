Deciding to play a third game in three nights before shutting down for 11 days to get ready for the district tournament was an admitted, calculated gamble for Scott County girls’ basketball.
The lingering sting of a loss would have made it look like an iffy decision, but SC stifled those concerns with its most satisfying win of the season, 66-62, at home over Lexington Catholic.
Consecutive layups from foul-plagued but fresh Kenady Tompkins and a 3-point play by Tyra Young answered the bell after the Knights knocked a 14-point deficit down to two with 6:25 remaining.
“That was key for us to win going into a big week of practice,” said a relieved SC coach Steve Helton, whose team has won seven of its past 10 games to go 8-8. “We had a good lead. They made a big run. We somewhat responded.”
Tompkins scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half, the vast majority on aggressive drives to the rim. She was limited to five minutes of playing time through the first three quarters.
SC’s otherwise young lineup likely would have fallen flat early in the season without its senior star. In a welcome sign on the doorstep of the playoffs, the Lady Cards thrived despite her absence.
Freshman Maleiyah Moore scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half on the strength of four 3-pointers. Emma Price matched that explosion with four triples, all in the second quarter, and gave SC a 38-28 lead at intermission. The junior finished with 16 points.
‘I thought (Moore’s) first-half performance was incredible with KT out,” Helton said. “If she can play like that again, it’s big for us.”
Stepping up in Tompkins’ absence, Kaylie Wise dominated the glass to the tune of 15 rebounds. Tyra Young also provided six points, four rebounds and hard-nosed defense off the bench.
Helton exercised an abundance of cushion with Tompkins, resisting the temptation to put the six-footer back in the game after her two quick fouls. Moore and Price’s perimeter process made it a less daunting decision.
“We held on the first half. If we went down, I probably would’ve put her back in,” Helton said. “I don’t like the seatbelt rule. When you have depth, you can have the seatbelt rule. We don’t have as much. In this situation, if she gets three, it changes the whole complexion of that second half.”
Tompkins did pick up her third foul quickly in the third period, but not before scoring SC’s first six points in a two-minute burst to make it 44-33.
Six additional points from Moore stretched that margin to its maximum, 51-37. Two 3-pointers from Ariel West late in that chapter lit the fuse on Catholic’s charge.
“It was a very pesky game, because they never quit,” Helton said. “They really do a great job spreading you out. The players I was telling us to back off started hitting threes.”
Hannah Carlisle hit from deep for the Knights – who went 0-for-8 from long range in the first half – to make it a two-point game before the Cards escaped.
Chloe Treece led Lexington Catholic (9-6) with 17 points and seven rebounds. SC held Catherine Truitt to nine, five beneath her team-leading average, on 2-for-8 from the field.
SC employed both zone and player-to-player defenses to disrupt Lex Cath’s rhythm.
“Every game from here on out is gonna be different,” Helton said. “I wanted to run and jump more tonight, wanted to press more, but on game three of day three, I thought that probably wouldn’t be in our best favor.”
The Lady Cards won’t play again until March 15 or 16. Putting the wraps on only their second win outside of the district was crucial.
“It wasn’t always as scripted, but we hit just enough free throws," Helton said. "We took care of the ball just barely enough. Shot selection wasn’t always the greatest. Defensively at the end, I thought we were watching the clock tick instead of actually moving. But great win. We found a way."