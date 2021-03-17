LEXINGTON - Time to replenish the supply of ice and athletic tape in the Scott County girls’ basketball training room.
Tuesday night’s wire-to-wire win, 56-44 over host Bryan Station, was never pretty. And it exacted a steep physical toll, particularly on the Lady Cards’ senior star, Kenady Tompkins.
The 42nd District semifinal verdict was more than enough, however, to punch SC’s ticket to a pair of familiar destinations – Friday’s final and next week’s 11th Region tournament – for the fifth consecutive year.
“I’ve been thinking about it all week long,” Tompkins said. “This is my senior year, and this could have been it.”
Freshman guard Maleiyah Moore scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter, when Scott County raced to a 16-4 lead out of the gate. Moore also registered five rebounds and five steals.
Bryan Station sliced that gap to six, 32-26, midway through the third quarter before SC scored eight consecutive points to regain control. Brianna Penney put up five in that stretch, including a 3-point play and a steal and layup.
“We made two runs tonight that kind of gave us a cushion,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We need to play better. We know that. But we knew coming into this game what was ahead of us. Gosh, they played hard, and we played hard at times too. We just did not always make the right decision.”
Tompkins, who rolled her ankle in the first quarter, reinjured it in the third and landed awkwardly on it one more time with about a minute remaining, fought through it all for 20 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots to extend her high school career.
“Everybody held their breath several times,” Helton said. “We just played more confident with her on the floor.”
Hampered by her own ankle injury sustained in practice earlier in the week, Emma Price was held to seven points on 3-for-16 shooting to go with six rebounds.
Scott County (9-8) shot only 29.4 percent from the field but did enough defensively, forcing 24 turnovers, to avoid a repeat of its first-round fate against Bryan Station (6-11) in 2016. That was the last time the Lady Cards lost in the district playoffs.
“Just the way we drew it up,” Helton quipped. “We wanted to see how many layups we could miss, how many free throws we could miss. And we won.”
The Cards missed 15 of 17 shots from 3-point range and were barely above the break-even point at 14-for-26 from the free-throw line.
Tania Woodall led the Defenders with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Makari Murphy also provided 12 points off the bench, while Olea Woodall served up seven points and 13 boards.
Moore sent SC off and running with a 3-pointer, followed by a steal that led to two free throws for a 5-0 lead.
After Olea Woodall cashed in on the final friendly bounce in a sequence of five consecutive offensive rebounds for Bryan Station, Scott County rattled off another nine points in succession.
Tompkins’ putback and a 3-pointer by Price made it 10-2 before the senior six-footer’s initial ankle sprain.
She didn’t return until a few seconds into the second period, and aside from Moore, who drove to the hoop for the Lady Cards’ final six points of the opening chapter, SC’s offense struggled mightily in her absence.
A 3-pointer by Escarlis Perez christened the second quarter and capped a 7-0 surge from Bryan Station, which edged Henry Clay by two points in Monday’s lone quarterfinal.
Tompkins matched the Defenders with seven points for the duration of the quarter after her comeback. Moore’s steal and transition two in the final minute made it a 28-18 margin at the half.
“We were stop-and-go all night, no rhythm,” Helton said. “When to take a shot, when not to take a shot. We’re not to the point where we can play half-court yet. He (Bryan Station coach Brian Hall) made us adjust.”
Moore again was the only Lady Cardinal with a hot hand coming out of intermission, and Murphy and Tania Woodall answered her two buckets with four points apiece to draw the Defenders within six.
The Defenders had to deal with a double-whammy shortly thereafter. Woodall picked up her fourth foul during SC’s subsequent getaway.
It was 44-32 going into the fourth, and Moore and Tompkins provided all the offense during a 6-1 run at the start of that session to put it away.
“I feel like when we talked in the locker room at halftime, we figured out what we needed to do,” Tompkins said. “Then we huddled right after we got back in the court, and that really helped us. It was like, ‘This is what we’re doing wrong. This is what we need to improve on.’”
Tyra Young supplied 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and physical defense in the paint for Scott County, which turned its two dozen takeaways into 19 points.
SC will take on Wednesday’s Sayre-Frederick Douglass winner at 6 p.m. Friday on Bryan Station’s court. The Cards defeated the Spartans in their lone meeting and split with the Broncos, absorbing a loss that represented the end of their 40-game district unbeaten streak.
“We've got sore fingers, sore ribs, sore ankles, missing contact lenses. But we survived. We discussed that in our locker room yesterday, because I don’t know if our younger ones knew this was it,” Helton said. “I tried to refer back to wrestling. This was loser-leaves-town. They didn’t understand that.”