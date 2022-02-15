Girls' basketball: SC topples 20-win Berea
The sneaker has been on the other foot more times than Scott County girls' basketball cares to remember.
Twenty-win Berea, its leading scorer sidelined by injury, its prolific 3-point shooter blanketed and held to five points, struggled Friday night with the emotions of SC's senior night and the ambiance in the Lady Cards' gymnasium.
It boiled over in three technical fouls and an intentional foul in the second half, followed by the Pirates waving the white flag with four minutes to go in a 64-45 signature win for a home team that has its swagger back.
'It was good to see the smiles. It was good to see the bench, the crowd, our band so involved,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “I did not expect the physicality of that game, but it turned physical, and that played into our favor.”
Kenady Tompkins, celebrating her second senior ceremony after returning for the COVID elective year afforded by Senate Bill 128, exploded for 25 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow seniors Emma Price and Brianna Penney — each sidelined by a knee injury for much of the season — combined for five of the Cards' eight 3-pointers.
Price finished with 12 points, while junior Tyra Young furnished 10 points, five rebounds, three steals and a competitive fire that shoved Scott County (6-15) back from an early 9-0 deficit and badgered Berea (20-5) into submission.
“I think this was one of the funnest games I've played this year,” Tompkins said. “When we first started out, I was like, 'Oh, one of them nights, I guess.' After our intensity started coming, it was like, 'We got this.' We came in as a team and knew what we had to do.”
Tompkins' put-back beat the buzzer and capped a 14-4 run to give SC its initial lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals never trailed after Price's 3-pointer from in front of the Berea bench one minute into the second.
There was a lot to unpack from that point, starting with a shoving match between Young and Alexis Newman after the halftime horn that ended with Tompkins dragging the player she proudly calls her “little sister” back to the locker room.
Later, Tompkins was stiff-armed onto her back well after a whistle under the basket.
“All three seniors played huge. Bri, to see her smile after hitting that three. She and Emma have both had to battle to get back. And KT, to see her handle situations,” Helton said. “I don't know if she would have handled when that girl threw her down as well (in the past), but she's grown up. It would have gotten real, really fast.
“We understand that they're struggling. They lost their number one player. They're trying to find who they are, They were frustrated. We've been there. We've been frustrated for much of the first part of the year.”
With Madison Howell (15.8 points per game) watching from the bench and Newman (five points) finding the freedom to add only one 3-pointer to her season numbers of 58 on 47 percent accuracy, the Pirates walked the plank offensively after their early eruption.
Chesney Lovins put up 10 points and 10 rebounds for Berea, who were 7-1 in the district, including a signature win over Lafayette and a sweep of Richmond-area rivals Madison Central, Madison Southern and Model.
“We did some good things defensively. (40) is the No. 1 3-point shooter in the state percentage-wise. She got one good look. Now, she hit it, but that was it,” Helton said. “We were down 9-0 and it was like, 'Uh-oh, here we go,' A few things happened and we got a few run-outs, hit a few shots.”
Mati Stepp nailed consecutive 3-pointers to give Berea its early cushion. Scott County held her without a field goal for the remainder of the evening.
SC forced 16 turnovers while committing only eight, one of its lowest totals in recent memory, and out-scored Berea in transition by a 26-6 margin.
Young's eight second-quarter points propelled the Cards to a 36-27 halftime lead. Maleiyah Moore started the second half with a 3-pointer, and the lead never again dipped below a dozen.
“I feel like tonight showed us what we can really do,” Tompkins said. “I think we can even make it to state if we keep on.”
With a win at home Wednesday against Sayre, SC would be involved in a coin flip with Henry Clay for the No, 3 seed in the 42nd District tournament. Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station will use the same method to sort out No. 1 and No. 2.
If the now-healthy Lady Cards approach the playoffs with the same fire in their eyes, a sixth consecutive district title is in play.
“I just want to see some momentum out of this, some confidence,” Helton said. “We'll have a chance.”
