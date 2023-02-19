Scott County girls' basketball has mixed in plenty of cause for celebration with its teachable moments this season.
What the Lady Cardinals haven't experienced much on either end of that spectrum are a high volume of close games.
They handled the opportunity just fine, thank you — albeit under the spotlight of a stressful final minute in regulation Monday night — and squirmed away from Bueter Gym with a 50-47 victory over Lexington Catholic.
It was the second road triumph in four nights over an 11th Region opponent with a winning record and the signature win of the season for Scott County (8-17).
Seeded No. 1 in the upcoming 43nd District tournament, Lexington Catholic (15-10) shot only 24.1 percent from the field, and SC took advantage with a strong run at the end of the first half and throughout the third quarter to seize control.
N'mya Summers scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the second period for the Lady Cards. Kierstin Young's end-to-end drive started a 6-0 run to close that chapter and cut the Knights' halftime lead to 21-20.
Maleiyah Moore drained a 3-pointer for the lead on Scott County's opening possession of the second half.
After three ties and three additional lead switches in that stanza, Tyra Young answered a 3-pointer by Lydia Kennedy to vault SC in front for good at 33-31.
That was the start of seven consecutive Scott County points, including Dymon Percell's short baseline jumper courtesy of the offensive glass after a Tyra Young steal, then Moore's defensive board and coast-to-coast drive.
Josey Cox canned a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third quarter and cut Catholic's deficit to 39-35.
Another drive by Moore started the fourth period on the right foot. Katherine Truitt countered with an 18-footer, but SC scored the next six — two Summers free throws, followed by Tyra Young's put-back and baseball pass to Belle Banner for an easy bucket — to grab its largest lead of the night at 47-37.
Banner's basket was the final SC field goal. Summers knocked down one of two free throws with 2:47 left, but Catholic cranked up its defensive pressure and Truitt went on a personal 8-0 binge.
First, she sank two free throws and scored on a baseline drive after a theft by Kennedy. Another steal and offensive rebound led to one Truitt free throw and a 48-44 margin at the 55-second mark.
SC missed the front end of one-and-one to set up Truitt's drive for a 3-point play and make it a one-point game with 13.6 seconds to go.
The Knights immediately fouled Moore, who calmly sank two free throws to ensure the Cards a fate no worse than overtime.
Lexington Catholic air-balled one bid for the tie, then another thanks to an offensive rebound as the horn sounded on only SC's second single-digit win of the season.
Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds. Tyra Young added eight points and hauled down a dozen boards, pushing the Cards to a 38-33 edge in that category. Banner supplied seven points and seven boards for the Lady Cards, who overcame 25 turnovers.
Truitt tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds while Kennedy chalked up 13 points and three steals for the Knights.
A 3-point play from Moore staked SC to a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Catholic scored five from the free-throw line in addition to a Cox 3-pointer on its way to a 22-15 advantage with just under two minutes remaining in the half.
The quality of Scott County's win was reinforced Wednesday when Lexington Catholic won 56-42 at 16-win Madison Southern, the same team the Cards will face at 6 p.m. Friday to close out the regular season at Berea College.
SC owns a seven-game winning streak over Lexington Catholic since a 73-72 overtime loss on Jan. 5, 2012. The programs also memorably met in the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2005 and in the 11th Region tournament for four consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2009.