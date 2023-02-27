LEXINGTON — Being assigned to the four vs. five quarterfinal in 42nd District girls' basketball was a double-edged sword for Scott County.
It ultimately was a season-ending sentence for the Lady Cards, putting them squarely in the path of a top-seeded, hungry host from Frederick Douglass.
Before that, though, the requirement to play its way in was an opportunity for the Cards to add another program-building win to a February stretch run that has been full of them.
SC took advantage with a 57-48 triumph Monday over Sayre and 11th Region player of the year Kylee Dennis.
Dennis exploded for 36 points and capped her career with a total of 2,340, believed to be third most all-time by a female from a Lexington program.
That took a volume of 29 field goal attempts and 10 trips to the foul line, however, and Scott County (9-19) bagged bragging rights over Sayre (15-16) for the second time in three meetings this winter. The Cards also avenged a loss to the Spartans in the same round of the 2021-22 postseason.
“It's that roller-coaster ride that we live on. Some call it youth. Some just call it bad coaching,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “The smiles on those kids' faces were worth it tonight. I'm so happy for 'em. It's something to build on. Throw out the Madison Southern game, and the end of the season we put a few games together.”
Scott County won for the third time in a four-game stretch before bowing out, 69-48, against Douglass on Tuesday.
Maleiyah Moore was the star with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Sayre. The Lady Cards' leading scorer with 14.1 points per game on the season, Moore knocked down six 3-pointers in both games of the tournament.
“The kid's tough. She's a kid you can coach hard, and she's gonna respond,” Helton said. “There were moments I got on her pretty good, because defensively we need more out of her. But then she stepped up offensively and said, 'Well, I can do this.' Sometimes you've gotta have a little give and take there.”
N'mya Summers added 10 points and nine rebounds while Belle Banner provided nine points for Scott County.
Banner and Moore both buried bank-shot threes early in the second quarter to revive the Lady Cards from a sputtering start and combined to go 9-for-16 from beyond the arc.
Tyra Young, the lone senior on SC's active roster and the only player older than a sophomore in the starting lineup, supplied seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
“I don't know the last time I was nervous before a game, but I definitely had some butterflies,” Young said. “I've never had an experience like this where this could be my last, where you put it on the floor and maybe pack it up and go home.”
Scott County's strategy against Dennis varied from quarter to quarter throughout the season, but the common denominator was to have one or more Lady Cards blanket her every move. Six-foot freshman Kierstin Young (seven points, six rebounds, two blocked shots) played shadow this time.
“That kid battled for 32 minutes. She's 15 years old and she's playing against a major high Division I kid. She held her own,” Helton said. “At home we put two (defenders) on multiple people, and they hit shots. I was a little leery about doing that.”
Sayre surged to a 9-3 lead from the opening tap before SC scored the next dozen, started by a Tyra Young 3-point play.
Young later found Summers for a tying bucket ahead of the buzzer, then drew a player control foul against Dennis between the bombs by Banner and Moore.
“There's not much you really can do with her besides try to stick with her or put two on her and try to make life difficult for everybody else,” Young said of Dennis. “She's good competition for sure.”
Dennis hit a three from the left wing to bring the Spartans within four, 28-24, at the 5:19 mark of the third quarter. Moore answered with two triples during an 8-1 run and buried an additional pair to stave off Dennis' single-handed quest to keep Sayre afloat in the fourth quarter.
“I've been telling (Moore) the same thing since the beginning of the year. 'Just go out there and play how I know you can play.’ She did her thing, and I'm so proud of her,” Young said.
Dennis scored 19 of Sayre's 21 points in the fourth quarter. Sophia Richardson (nine points) was the only other Spartan with a field goal in the contest.
The gritty effort earned a date with the Broncos, who continued their season-long trend of using one big quarter to race away from the Cards.
“Nobody in the state thought we could win,” Helton said. “Just come in and let it fly. Just have fun, relax and let 'em play.”
SC stayed even until midway through the second quarter before a blizzard of 3-pointers from Niah Rhodes, who wound up with seven triples and a game-high 26 points. Victory Sledge added 14 points for Douglass. Myra Christian and Kate Baker chipped in nine apiece.
Moore topped Scott County with 20, backed by Young (13 points, nine rebounds) in her farewell performance and Summers (12 points, eight rebounds).