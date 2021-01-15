The roles have reversed since the Scott County and Scott High of Taylor Mill girls' basketball teams met last winter.
Then, it was the Eagles dealing with graduation losses, missing pieces and a start to the season that was far below their customary expectations.
Retooled and given the chance to exact revenge at home, Scott did so Thursday night with a 70-52 victory over SC.
That being said, the second and third quarters featured some of the best ball the Lady Cards (1-4) have played on the young season. Scott County scratched what was once a 16-point deficit down to five in the final minute of the third quarter before the host birds flew away.
Mya Meredith, who is signed with Western Kentucky University after missing her junior season with a knee injury, scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). She also had eight rebounds and four steals.
Sofia Allen, headed to NCAA Division II University of Tampa in 2021-22, added 20 points and eight rebounds. But perhaps the biggest difference-maker on the evening was junior wing Payton Fields, who notched all 18 of her points on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.
Freshman Maleiyah Moore led a balanced attack for SC with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Kenady Tompkins combined 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Kaylie Wise also produced 11 points and six boards.
SC struggled out of the gate, turning it over on eight of its first 10 possessions en route to 26 turnovers at night's end.
Nevertheless, an 8-2 run triggered by Moore's consecutive strikes from the deep – the second after three consecutive offensive rebounds by the Lady Cards – knotted it at 12.
Allen and Meredith combined for the final six points of the quarter to give Scott a 21-14 advantage. That grew to 33-17 on another Meredith bucket before SC clawed its way back into contention.
Wise scored twice and Moore knocked down another pair of threes to furnish a 10-0 run. Fields answered with back-to-back bombs, but one more Wise bucket and Tompkins' 3-point play trimmed it back to 40-32 at the half.
Allen's personal 8-2 run put Scott in front by a dozen midway through the third, but Tyra Young's 3-pointer, a fast break layup by Tompkins and an Irene Persley put-back made it 48-43 with 55 seconds to go in the period.
Again it was Fields with a trifecta to stop the bleeding for the Eagles, who scored 14 of the next 19 points to pull away for good.
Scott County rolled 85-38 over Scott at home last January, in a season that saw SC go to the 11th Region final for the third consecutive year, while Scott celebrated one fewer win (3-25) than it already has this winter.
Emma Price chipped in eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Cards, who will host Walton-Verona on Monday night.