Girls' basketball: Spartans shock Lady Cards
Scott County has been the measuring stick in 42nd District girls’ basketball since arriving on the scene more than a decade and a half ago, including the past five championships in succession.
Now the Lady Cards are getting hit with the stick, and it is making the coach who has shepherded the program since the 2000-01 season question everything about the program, including his own future.
All four rivals conducted a successful revenge tour this winter. Sayre, whom it is believed had never beaten Scott County in hoops, male or female, made that history Thursday night, 58-57, on Sophia Richardson’s 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining.
“Our scouting report, we walked through. We knew exactly what they were gonna do, and we refused to listen,” Helton said. “This was one of the more detailed scouting reports we had this year, and there was no response to the scouting report. None. We did nothing that was on the scouting report. Friday night (a win over Berea), I thought we were taking a step forward. We come in here tonight, we took a mile back, and the bottom line is I don’t know if anybody in that locker room cares.”
Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station already swept Scott County (6-16 overall, 2-6 district) this season. A split with Henry Clay backed SC even further into a corner, requiring them to beat Sayre (8-17, 1-7) a second time in order to avoid the play-in round next week.
Led by explosive guard Kylee Dennis (30 points, 14 rebounds) and Richardson, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half, No. 5 Sayre sealed No. 4 SC’s fate — a rubber match at 6 p.m. Monday on Bryan Station’s court just to get to the district semifinals.
“Our postseason is gonna be short-lived, because that team listened, they were coachable, and we refused to do what we needed to do. We were not competitive, and I am very disappointed in our approach,” Helton said. “I’m telling you right now, we’ve been here long enough to know what it takes to win, and if you’re not coachable, that’s the result. We’ll play two more games this season, and then we’ll see what is next for all of us, because right now I’m not coming back to that.”
Emma Price scored 18 points while Kenady Tompkins tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for SC, which stayed staggeringly dependent on the 3-point shot after using it to build a 22-10 lead early in the second quarter.
Sayre responded with an aggressive approach in getting Dennis (11-for-17) to the rim and fighting tooth-and-nail on the rare occasions when she missed or was denied the ball. The Spartans owned a 41-29 advantage on the boards and went 13-for-21 from the free throw line compared to the Lady Cards’ 5-5-for-9 volume.
“They shot 21 free throws and we shot nine because they attacked the rim, and we settled for 35 threes. That’s what we settled for. Thirty-five,” Helton said. ‘“Just absolutely tonight, any adjustment we made, refused to listen. It was layup after layup, and we had her face guarded with a help side on.
“The problem is in that locker room right now, nobody’s got anything to say except pointing fingers, and any time you deal with adversity that’s what happens. When you deal with adversity, somebody’s gonna point fingers, ‘cause ain’t nobody gonna point their fingers at themselves.”
Despite the deficiencies, Scott County still had every opportunity to extend what was a 24-game winning streak over Sayre since the turn of the century.
SC went up 45-40 on consecutive threes by Price and Maleiyah Moore after an uncontested layup by Albertine Cyuzozo gave Sayre its initial lead.
Two baskets by Price kept the margin at 49-44 prior to a 3-pointer by Dennis. The Spartans then erased a four-point deficit with a transition jumper from Dennis and go-ahead trifecta by Cat Graves.
“There’s got to be some kind of drive in there,” Helton said. “I mean, how many loose balls did we just stand and watch? How many times did we get it knocked away from us and just (go), oh well? How many times did I tell them to get the ball to the rim, and we jack a 25-footer?”
Tompkins spun from the foul line and drove for a 3-point play and 54-53 SC lead with 1:26 to go. Back stormed Dennis with a layup before picking up her fourth foul on the next possession. Price took advantage with two free throws and put the Lady Cards back in front.
Another turnover put Tyra Young at the line, where she hit one of two.
Sayre coach Bart Bellairs — a teacher at Southern Elementary — called timeout after the defensive rebound. Richardson rattled home the resulting game-winner.
SC worked the ball from Kelsie Hall to Moore for an outlet to Price, who was left with a layup from a tough angle underneath the basket. The ball brushed the front rim as time expired and the Spartans stormed the court.
“You walk off the court, there ain’t nobody mad. In 22 years, that’s the first time Sayre’s ever beat us, and we had no reaction except two mad coaches,” said Helton, whose wife, Tara, has been his assistant throughout that tenure. “I’m not coming back to a program that has gone from winning 22 games a season against who’s-who of the best, we didn’t back down from nobody, to now we’re selective in our scheduling. They celebrate, and we’re like, ‘Oh well.’ I’ve got a big problem with that.”
Dennis didn’t play in a 46-40 SC win at Sayre on Jan. 28. Likewise, SC jumped out to a double-digit led in that game and held on for dear life at the finish.
It may have helped demystify the name across the front of the other jersey for the Spartans, who had lost to the Cards only two other times by fewer than 10 points.
“I’m telling you right now, we’ve won almost 500 games, but all of a sudden everybody’s got all the answers,” Helton said. “Well, I’ve got some answers for ’em. We need to play harder. We need to (forget) this outside noise and all the answers that they got, because it’s on the floor, and when it comes to on the floor, I’ve got a problem with it.”
Six of SC’s first eight field goals were of the 3-point variety. The Cards went only 3-for-17 from inside the arc in the first half. They sputtered to the locker room clinging to a 24-20 lead after Dennis and Richardson combined for all the Spartans’ offense in a 10-2 flourish.
Helton benched his starters at one point when the defensive game plan fell on deaf ears.
‘”I pulled the whole five because we were supposed to be in full-court man-to-man,” Helton said. “They got the ball in bounds. We were falling back to half court, all five people. This is disappointing. If you get beat, you get beat, but I’ve got a problem with the way we got beat. We didn’t compete, I don’t understand why we’re not being competitive. We’re not changing.”
Compared to teams of the past with multiple Division I players that sometimes tried his patience but never led him to question their desire, Helton reiterated that he sees a different mentality since the school district split in 2019.
“If I’m their motivator, then what’s after they graduate? What’s after me?” he said. “And right now I’m not even motivating them, ’cause there’s no change. If I bring it, there’s no change. If I pat ’em on the back, there’s no change. If I hug ’em, there’s no change. There’s no change.”
Scott County took on Madison Southern at Eastern Kentucky University in the regular season finale Friday night. The SC-Sayre winner will face Bryan Station.
And then?
“I can’t keep this up,” Helton said. “Let me rephrase that. I won’t keep this up if this is gonna be our performance, if this is gonna be the way we play, because our program’s been too far to do what we’re doing now. Our freshman and JV, we struggled. It was the same pattern. That’s a bad pattern.”
