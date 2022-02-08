Girls' basketball: Station, Corbin slow SC's recent progress
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
The disappointing news of consecutive losses for Scott County girls' basketball is offset by the cautious optimism that the Lady Cards finally have their projected preseason starting lineup on the floor heading into the February home stretch.
SC led Bryan Station at halftime before dropping a 68-58 decision Wednesday in Lexington. After a three-day break necessitated by foul weather and travel conditions, Scott County played a generous host Sunday in Corbin's 81-42 victory.
Kenady Tompkins scored 19 points and hauled down 12 rebounds to lead SC (5-13 overall, 2-4 district) against Bryan Station. In her best performance since returning to the lineup two weeks ago, Tyra Young combined 15 points with 10 rebounds.
Emma Price and Maleiyah Moore each scored 12 points, combining for seven 3-pointers. The return of senior guard Brianna Pennney combined with that quartet's exploits to give potential district tournament opponent Bryan Station (11-8, 7-1) some food for thought heading into the playoffs.
Jailenn Green went 4-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 22 points for Bryan Station, Victory Sledge (14 points, nine rebounds) and Tania Woodall (12 points, nine rebounds) helped the Defenders keep pace with the Cards down low.
Bryan Station used a 19-7 third-quarter advantage to erase a 36-35 halftime deficit. There were 13 lead changes before the Defenders took command.
Tompkins tallied 16 points and Moore 10 in the loss to Corbin (17-4). Shelby Stewart led four Redhounds in double figures with 17. Kallie Housley and Darcie Anderson each added 15, while Bailey Stewart supplied 10.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
