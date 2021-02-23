Kenady Tompkins hurdled 1,000 career points for Scott County girls' basketball in Monday night's 64-30 district road rout at Henry Clay.
Not bad for someone who didn't make the complete switch from cheerleading until eighth grade and played in the shadow of five other four-digit scorers, two of whom topped 2,000.
“We were neighbors in our subdivision for years and years,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We watched her grow physically. She's just naturally gifted. She can do things just walking in the gym that some kids work every day on.
“Her family is so supportive. You can see where where her passion comes from. They're always there, always with her, and that's great.”
The 6-foot-1 Tompkins, who has played all five positions on the court this winter for the new-look Lady Cardinals (4-6 overall, 3-0 42nd District), needed nine points for the milestone.
She finished with 24, combining it with 21 rebounds.
“To see her grow, just so proud of her,” Helton said. “She's a been a part of some really good teams and been that component that we've had to have in order to be successful. And now her role is totally different on this team, but she's embraced it with a smile. Even through her frustration, there's a smile.”
Tompkins follows in the footsteps of Peyton Riddle, Maaliya Owens, Morgan DeFoor, Juliette Smith and Malea Williams, all of whom have topped 1,000 points since the 2016-17 season.
Owens (Tennessee Tech), DeFoor (Morehead State) and Williams (Louisville) all are on NCAA Division I scholarship. The six Lady Cards amassed approximately 10,000 points between them while twice winning the 11th Region title.
“For a while it was unusual if we didn't break 80 or 90. And I'd like to go back and see how much clock all those kids played. A lot of fourth quarters they didn't see time,” Helton said. “It was just that combination that went through there for a little while. Now everything's a little bit harder to come by, but we're gonna do the best we can.”
A brutal early schedule, combined with district rivals' persistent COVID-19 shutdowns and last week's stormy weather, have somewhat stunted SC's growth.
Scott County stifled over-matched Henry Clay (1-4. 1-3) to three points in the first quarter but could only build an 8-3 advantage.
That expanded to 26-11 at halftime and 41-21 at the end of three before a 23-point explosion over the final eight minutes.
“We need to play as much as we can. Next week we've got four (games). We just haven't had a lot of practice time, Everything we're doing now is just on the fly,” Helton said. “We hadn't really worked on zone in three months, and (Monday) was just run-and-jump zone. Gotta do what you gotta do.”
Brianna Penney added 12 points for Scott County, Maleiyah Moore coupled 10 points with nine rebounds.
Tyra Young matched Tompkins with a team-high three steals. SC harassed Henry Clay into 10-for-55 (18.2 percent) shooting and 23 turnovers.
Ariyanna Sutton led the Blue Devils with seven points. Allison Stone supplied six points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Kennedy Williams fashioned five points and seven rebounds.
“We didn't shoot the ball well at all,” Helton said. “But it was a district win on the road, and we're gonna take it and hopefully play a couple more this week.”
Helton said SC will present Tompkins with a commemorative ball at senior night next Monday, also against Henry Clay.
“It is a big deal to score 1,000 points. Hopefully she's got a few more left in her,” Helton said. “I did not say anything to her, but I knew she knew. I didn't want to make her think we were thinking about it, but I'm glad she got that out of the way. If she keeps getting 20 rebounds a game, she'll be knocking on the door of 1,000 there before too long.”
Scott County travels to Richmond for a game at EKU against Madison Southern on Tuesday before hosting Sayre on Wednesday, when a 38-game district winning streak goes on the line once again.
“Wednesday means a lot. I think (a win) would lock up (top seeding in) the district,” Helton said.