LEXINGTON – Playoffs are a time when all can be forgiven and forgotten, and a team has the opportunity to put the ups and downs of a three-month regular season to rest.
They're also a forum that can magnify and spotlight those shortcomings and send you scurrying out the exit door in all-too-familiar frustration.
Great Crossing girls' basketball simply couldn't bury the bugaboos of December, January and February on the eve of March, falling 53-36 to Henry Clay in the 11th Region quarterfinals Monday night at Al Prewitt Gymnasium.
Field goal percentage south of 30, turnovers north of 20 and a near double-digit deficit on the boards got the best of GC (14-15), which finished a season below .500 for the first time in its three-year history.
“Tournament time, you can't do those things,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “That's pretty much the story all year long: Not shooting the ball well, not taking care of the ball, not rebounding.”
Great Crossing gamely sliced a 24-9 early in the second quarter to 28-24 at the half, only to be undone by another cold snap.
Twin three-pointers by Lydia VanMeter, the second after steal, sandwiched around a second-chance bucket by Kennedy Williams, hoisted Henry Clay (18-12) to a lead of a dozen that held up for the duration.
Chapel Brown's free throw and a baseline jumper by Ellie Roberts were the Warhawks' only offense in the third quarter.
“You can't come out and score three points in a quarter and expect to win a ballgame, or make 22 turnovers,” Wilson said. “We came out third quarter and had several opportunities to tie the game up. We couldn't put the ball in the hole, and they came down here and hit two threes. That pretty much extended it right there. We had a little run late in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.”
Williams led 42nd Dustrict champion Henry Clay with 15 points and eight rebounds. Alli Stone added 11 points while VanMeter and Ariyanna Sutton notched nine apiece for the Blue Devils, who met Lafayette in an all-Lexington semifinal Thursday night at Eastern Kentucky University.
In her final game for GC, Timothi Williams led the Warhawks with 10 points. Ava Schureman scored her eight during the second-quarter rally. Brown provided six off the bench.
“We did OK rebounding. That really didn't hurt us that bad,” Wilson said. “But you've got the ball ion the hole. We had a lot of good looks.”
GC, which has reached regions in every year of its existence and was bidding for its second semifinal berth, shot only 34.4 percent on the season.
That efficiency took an additional hit when junior point guard Rachel Smith was lost for the season to injury with eight games remaining. And junior center Raegan Barrett, who led the Warhawks in scoring at both 41st District tournament games, played only 10 minutes against the Devils before fouling out.
“We wouldn't be where we are now without (Williams),” Wilson said. “Not having Rachel, that hurts us big time. You take Timmi off the wing as a scorer and put her as the point guard. That's tough for one of our leading scorers all three years to be doing that.”
Williams provided GC's only lead of the night with a steal and layup to start the game. Henry Clay exploded for the next seven, highlighted by Sutton's 3-point play.
Olivia Tierney cut the gap to two with a 3-pointer before the Blue Devils tallied the next 10 in succession, taking equal advantage of transition and Williams' strength on the low block.
Four free throws from Brown and Williams – the one aspect of GC's offense that rarely betrayed the Warhawks this season, when they were assertive enough to get to the line – made it a 18-9 margin after eight minutes.
“They look for the foul instead of going strong to the rim. You've got to play through that whether they call it or not,” Wilson said. “They've just got to be more confident, have confidence in themselves. You're gonna come out here and miss a layup. You're gonna mess up. It's what you do after that that matters. Get over it and play the next play.”
Two baskets from Sutton and a pair of Williams free throws after a Sutton steal stretched the lead to it s first-half maximum before GC settled in with consecutive buckets by Leila Custard and Schureman.
Great Crossing also held Henry Clay without a field goal for nearly five minutes while it crawled back into contention.
“We switched defenses, switched to a zone,” Wilson said. “We shut them down, forced them into shots from the outside. We rebounded the ball, got back in the game. We attacked the rim and knocked shots down. That was the difference in the second quarter.”
Six straight points from Schureman followed matching threes by Brown and VanMeter. Even with both teams coming up empty for the final 90 seconds, momentum wore Kelly green and Navy blue heading into the locker room.
VanMeter struck again not once, but twice, to take care of that.
“Like I told them, three things we had to do to win this ballgame. Number one, we had to take care of the basketball. Number two, we had to finish. And number three, we had to rebound the ball,” Wilson said. “It's a tough loss. I thought we had an opportunity to come out here and win if we could do those three things and be consistent with it.
“The other night (a 65-50 district final loss to region favorite Franklin County), we did those three things. It was just the same thing. One bad quarter, it seems like that's been the story this whole year. That one bad quarter makes the difference in the ballgame.”
Williams is the only full-time GC starter who will graduate along with Custard, Makayla Varney and Callie Thompson.
Smith, Barrett and Schureman will be four-year starters in 2022-23. Tierney has two years remaining, and Brown three to go.
“We've got a lot of young talent coming up,” Wilson said. “We'll start all over again, get in the weight room, get committed. We've got to work on a lot of player development. Ball handling, shooting, moves, basic fundamentals of basketball, and be more consistent with it.”