With senior floor general Braylee McMath watching from the socially distanced Great Crossing girls' basketball bench, resting a hyper-extended knee, the probability of an aesthetic masterpiece Friday night against Nelson County pretty much went out the window.
A win remained well within reach, however, especially with Hailey Ward and Raegan Barrett serving up double-doubles to fill the void.
Rachel Smith and Timothi Williams sank six consecutive free throws in the final minute to slam the door on a 54-45 home victory.
It was the lowest winning point total of the season for the Lady Warhawks (10-2).
“We looked like a different team out there,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We didn't come out fired up at all. We played to their level instead of ours.”
Ward, a senior and Great Crossing's designated spot starter whenever there's a missing piece, wound up with 19 points and 10 rebounds, filling both columns with double digits for the first time in her career.
She was 4-for-6 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of the team went 0-for-15. It matched her point total while subbing for Williams in a Feb. 2 win at Frankfort.
“That was a great time for her to show up like that,” Wilson said. “I hope we get that kind of performance from her when she's back coming off the bench.”
Barrett was 7-for-11 from the field with 16 points and 10 boards, combined with a team-high four steals.
“Raegan has been pretty consistent,” Wilson said of the sophomore center. “That's what we've come to expect out of her.”
Both were instrumental in a 14-2 run that turned the tables after an identical surge by Nelson County (10-10), vaulting the Warhawks in front, 41-35, with 5:55 to go.
Ward found Barrett for a layup with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, cutting into what was the Lady Cards' largest lead of the evening at 33-27.
A foul-line jumper from Ward brought GC within a point going into the fourth, and a pick-and-roll bucket by Ava Schureman courtesy of Smith reclaimed the lead with 7:09 to play.
Great Crossing's change of defensive direction fueled the comeback.
“We switched from man-to-man to a full court zone press into a 2-3 zone,” Wilson said. “That kind of slowed them down. They didn't really know what to do, and they weren't knocking down shots.”
Ward's 3-pointer and two Barrett free throws punctuated the run. Barrett's second-chance basket later made it a 45-37 lead.
Nelson County never surrendered. A 3-pointer by Shaylah Redmon reduced the margin to 48-45 at the 1:45 mark. Sophomore standout Macy Runner then made a steal but missed a potential game-tying three, and the Warhawks won it at the charity stripe.
“Rachel hit four big free throws at the end,” Wilson said. “She's a really good foul shooter. She just doesn't take enough of them. We need to get her to the line more often.”
Redmon led Nelson County with 17 points.
GC held the sophomore Runner three below her average with 12 on 5-for-13 shooting, including misses on all five of her tries from deep.
“She's a good, young player. She brings a lot of energy,” Wilson said. “We didn't let her get going from outside. I probably should have switched defenses a little earlier. They were picking us apart in the first half. They caught us standing around.”
Williams and Schureman each added six points apiece on 2-for-9 shooting for the Warhawks, who were 38 percent from the field overall.
McMath suffered her injury at the end of Monday's win over Berea. Wilson looked at his team's upcoming schedule and thought an extra day of rest would be wise.
GC's final five regular-season opponents, starting on the road Saturday with Christian Academy Louisville, have a combined record of 64-20. That includes two consensus top-five teams in the state, Anderson County and Ryle.
“Who put this schedule together, and what was I thinking?” Wilson said. “But it gives us what we need going into the playoffs. To be the best, you've got to play the best. That's what will make us better. I hope our kids are up to the challenge.”