Based on her prior varsity experience, Hailey Ward opened the inaugural Great Crossing girls' basketball season as one of the Lady Warhawks' five starters.
In the middle of the team's rough start against rugged competition, Ward requested a return to the bench at the start of games. And in the role of sixth person, her confidence soared until a hand injury abbreviated her campaign.
There was no such option on the road in the heat of year two Tuesday against Frankfort. But a spot start was no burden this time for Ward, now a senior. She nailed five of GC's nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 19 points to fuel a 61-51 victory in a 41st District showdown on a neutral court at The Frankfort Christian Academy.
Great Crossing (5-1 overall, 2-1 district) was making its return to the court after a 14-day COVID pause.
The Lady Warhawks still were missing two significant pieces of the puzzle in Timothi Williams and Raegan Barrett, their top two rebounders on the season and second and third-leading scorers, respectively.
Both Ward and Lauren Tucker, a 5-foot-11 senior transfer from Arlington, Virginia, stepped up admirably. Tucker hauled down six rebounds, one shy of Ward's team-leading seven.
The 3-point outburst from Ward wasn't unprecedented. She swished seven against Sayre in a game her sophomore season.
Senior point guard Braylee McMath showed up as her stellar self for GC with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, six assists and five rebounds in the wire-to-wire win.
It was never easy, however, after GC went up 9-1 out of the gate. Ward and Ava Schureman combined for all nine of those points with an inside-outside mix.
Frankfort (7-4, 1-2) nudged as close as three points late in the first period. Put-backs by Rachel Shropshire and Jamaya Chenault sparked the snap-back.
Schureman and Olivia Tierney sank consecutive threes to give GC its largest lead to that point, 26-16, but a drive by Brianna Walker and Haley Close's 3-pointer quickly closed the gap once more.
Ward broke that spell with a 3-pointer and a second-chance bucket. Another Tierney trifecta and two McMath buckets made it 38-27 at the half.
Great Crossing extended that margin to 56-39 after three before Frankfort rallied again on the shoulders of Chenault (17 points), Shropshire (13, including 7-for-8 from the free throw line) and Close (10), headlined by three 3-pointers).
After the Panthers pulled within single digits, McMath and the Warhawks successfully played keep-away down the stretch, took advantage of the hosts' fouls to give and escaped with the win.
Great Crossing, customarily a 75 percent free throw shooting squad, held on for the win despite going 0-for-6 in that department.
Rachel Smith scored seven of her nine points in the second half for GC. Schureman and Tierney each added eight on the night.
The Warhawks host their cross-town rival Cardinals in Friday's Battle of the Birds. That begins a homestand of four games in six days that also includes Lexington Catholic, Rockcastle County and Berea.