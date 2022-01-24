Fail to knock down the door while a girls' basketball team of Anderson County's caliber leaves it even slightly ajar, and it's bound to be slammed in your face repeatedly.
Such was the case Saturday afternoon for Great Crossing, when the Warhawks could only counter the Bearcats' early cold snap with one field goal, and 15 seconds from the opening period, at that.
While GC's struggles continued, Anderson County stretched a six-point lead to 19 in short order by the half and breezed to a running-clock victory, 76-37.
Great Crossing (12-8) shot below 30 percent for the second consecutive game, reliving the frustration of a 56-43 road loss to 11th Region rival Madison Southern on Thursday.
“We couldn't make shots early and take advantage of it. The three keys we put up there, we've got to play harder than them, rebound and block out, and take care of the ball,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “First half they had 16 second-chance points. You've got to do that. The other night that's what killed us, not blocking out. It's the basic, little things you've got to do.”
UK-bound senior guard Amiya Jenkins led the charge with 24 points after being sidelined with two early fouls for Anderson County, which returned three starters and seamlessly blended in two key contributors from a team that reached the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals last season.
Paige Serafini and Jenna Satterly each added 13 points and Jacie Chesser 12 for the Bearcats, all outscoring the Warhawks' scorer Timothi Williams, who wound wound up with 11.
Rachel Smith added her nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc for the Warhawks, who were otherwise 1-for-14 as a team.
“I think we're rushing opportunities, not making that extra pass,” Wilson said. “Then when we get opportunities, we've got to finish them. We missed three or four shots early that could have made a difference, and that's what we've got to do. We've got to capitalize on their mistakes.”
Ava Schureman's short jumper after tracking down an offensive rebound finally broke the ice from the field and brought the Warhawks within 12-6 at the end of one.
Chesser dominated the paint to the tune of 10 second-period points for the Bearcats. Serafini buried back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead early in that stanza. Lainey Johnson knocked down another.
“They've got some players, man. Sometimes there was nothing we could do,” Wilson said. “We did some good things defensively. Offensively we looked ragged. We were uncomfortable offensively. We weren't moving the ball. They play zone defense, they're big, and if you make a lazy pass, they're gonna get it, and boom.”
GC was hurt by a combined 43 turnovers in the two losses.
Olivia Tierney scored 13 points and Smith 12 to fuel the up-and-down attack at Madison Southern, where the Warhawks led early, 10-6, but struggled to sustain the energy.
After the Warhawks cut a 29-24 halftime deficit to 41-40, the Eagles punctuated their win with a 15-3 getaway.
“They got all the offensive rebounds. We should have stayed on the bus,” Wilson said. “We just played poorly. Our shots weren't falling. They wanted it more. They got all the 50/50 balls. As poorly as we played, we still had a chance. We just couldn't put it together.”
Morgan Flannery led the balanced attack for the Eagles (12-7) with 11 points. Jada Carter and Hadley French each added 10, with Carter tearing down 13 rebounds.
Madison Southern also ousted Great Crossing from the region playoffs at home last season, 49-44, avenging a 39-point loss in the Warhawks' gym.
“You could tell being off that week, that's hurting us,” Wilson said of a weather and virus-related lull before this past week's slate. “Not that there's any excuses, but I know it affects us. There's something about that gym. We just don't play well there.”
GC will have four full days of practice to get ready for a weekend road swing against district rival Frankfort (Friday) and Tates Creek (Saturday).
The Warhawks were back at full strength against the Bearcats, with Kaylee Ray and Leila Custard returning to the rotation.
“We've still got work to do. Hopefully we can get it all put together before postseason,” Wilson said. “We're finally back on a regular schedule. Hopefully we can get a little more conditioning in. We ain't got a cupcake schedule. We've got to come to play. We've got some more challenges.”
