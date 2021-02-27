Great Crossing girls' basketball bid farewell to its longest winning streak of the season Saturday afternoon, but it was the silver-lining kind of loss that might have spoken volumes about the Lady Warhawks' readiness for a district and region tournament run.
GC overcame a 10-point deficit while holding Christian Academy Louisville to two points in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime before coming out on the short end of a 58-57 verdict.
Earlier in the game, GC erased most of a 17-point gap, closing to within five in the third quarter.
Abigail Embry, who scored only three prior points on the afternoon, sank the second of two free throws with 15 seconds remaining in the extra session to put the Centurions (14-6) on top. CAL had missed nine of its previous 10 attempts from the line in the second half and overtime.
CAL double-teamed Braylee McMath on GC's final possession. The senior point guard found Timothi Williams, who was also contested and ultimately dished to Hailey Ward in the right corner for a momentarily open three.
Sydney Raque rushed in from the side and partially blocked the shot. Rachel Smith grabbed the rebound at the horn, which went off before the Warhawks (10-3) could put up a second try.
Williams (26 points) and Smith (13) were sensational down the stretch. Each hit a 3-pointer and cut CAL's lead to 54-50 with 4:16 to play in regulation.
Both teams struggled from there until McMath found Williams for a drive and a 3-point play with 1:45 left.
Williams later was fouled again and sank her second free throw, punching GC's ticket to overtime.
McMath, whose role remained limited due to a hyper-extended knee, scored Great Crossing's lone field goal of OT after Raque awakened CAL's offense with a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Lauren Tucker tied it again with a Warhawk free throw at the 1:15 mark.
But the final trip to the line belongad to CAL.
Embry drew Ava Schureman's fifth foul after saving a wild pass in the corner and preventing what would have been a costly turnover for the Centurions. She took advantage of the double-bonus situation by atoning for her initial miss.
Raque led CAL with 22 points. Jaya McClure added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
It didn't look to be a contest when the Centurions raced to a 23-9 lead after eight minutes and opened the second period with a 3-pointer.
Great Crossing stormed back late in the second stanza, though, with Williams and Schureman fueling a 6-0 run at the finish. McMath sank a desperation heave from the half court stripe, but it was waved off due to a traveling call, preserving a 36-29 CAL advantage.
Consecutive baskets by Smith, the second courtesy of Williams, kept it at a seven-point margin midway through the third quarter.
Smith nailed a three to make it 47-42 before CAL scored five in the final 30 seconds of the session and inflated the lead back to double digits.
Raque went 6-for-11 from 3-point range for CAL, which made 10-of-25 from that distance. Smith sank three of GC's five shots from deep.
Ward led the Warhawks with four assists. Schureman's nine rebounds headlined a 32-25 advantage on the glass for Great Crossing.
McMath, who sat out Friday night's win over Nelson County, had four points and three steals in 18 minutes.
Great Crossing travels to No. 1 Anderson County on Monday night. The Lady Bearcats absorbed their initial loss of the season Thursday against defending state champion Ryle, whom GC also will face in the regular-season finale March 9.