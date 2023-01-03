LOUISVILLE — Short of that elusive first-ever trip to Rupp Arena, Great Crossing girls basketball won't ever play in a louder environment than Friday evening at Whitefield Academy.
Sequestered in the back of a sprawling church campus, the Wildcats' gym is a veritable airplane hangar with a cathedral ceiling and an upper balcony, with barely enough room across from the benches for seven rows of bleachers from end to end.
The sound rises, and so do a nearly endless supply of 3-point attempts from All-'A' state-contending Whitefield, who buried enough of those bombs to overcome 28.6 percent shooting and GC's glaring advantage on the glass for a 43-35 win in the championship game of its own Ray Zeller Christmas Classic.
Great Crossing (9-5) couldn't break the glass after twice closing to within two points in the second half. The Warhawks were shut out over the final 5:12.
“That's a good basketball team. They're tough,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “We'll take a lot away from this. There's a lot to learn from here. Just little detail things that we've got to clean up and fix.”
Olivia Tierney led Great Crossing with 16 points. Raegan Barrett added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
Five different players combined for Whitefield's dozen 3-pointers, including four from tournament MVP Noel Smith and three by Amy Thompson.
Whitefield (11-2) went only 12-for-38 from beyond the arc and 2-for-11 inside while being out-rebounded by a 35-27 gap.
The Wildcats took advantage, though, of numerous open looks within their cozy confines. Those uncontested opportunities often were the result of friendly bounces and long rebounds of one wild shot leading to a better one.
“That's what we were talking about. You look down and it says we had eight more rebounds,” Walls said. “It felt like it should have been 18.”
And when the Warhawks needed one of those premium buckets the most, they either threw it away or went one-and-done in the heat of the fourth quarter, more than once in air ball fashion.
Tierney's steal and coast-to-coast drive cut Great Crossing's deficit to 37-31 going into the fourth period. Two free throws by Barrett and a foul-line jumper from Tierney off a dish by Ava Schureman trimmed it to two.
Nobody would have imagined then that GC, which shot a shaky 31 percent from the field but went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, wouldn't score again.
“It's just one of those things. The ball just didn't fall for us tonight,” Walls said. “We've got to clean up the turnovers. You can't have 18 against a 1-3-1 (zone). I'm kind of at a loss right now. Hopefully we can learn from it and bounce back.”
The tone for a defensive donnybrook was set early when the three officials stayed relatively (and consistently) silent in the face of handsy resistance at both ends of the floor.
Great Crossing, which has heard its share of whistles while learning Walls' version of the “red heat” defense he famously played at Scott County, was assessed only four fouls in the first half.
“That helps us a lot. We'll take that, because usually (the fouls) are about 14 to four,” Walls said. “I thought that was the best officiated game we've had all year, You don't usually say that when you come to Louisville.”
Whitefield also was slow to react early to those smothering half-court traps. Tierney drained a 3-pointer among a series of stops to put GC on top out of the gate.
Five first-quarter lead switches followed. Smith and Camryn Poole helped Whitefield find its footing with threes. Tierney answered with her second to vault the Warhawks back in front, 8-6, with 3:58 to go.
Allison Spieker and Smith continued the Wildcats' onslaught with matching go-ahead threes. Tierney's two tied it at a dozen before a right-corner bomb from Thompson in the closing seconds have Whitefield a 15-12 edge.
“They passed out of it,” Walls said of GC's defensive pressure. “We've got to be better at closing those traps. I think we were a little late on some reversals there. They took advantage with threes.”
Thompson's shot started an 11-0 run that included the rarity of rarities, Smith's swish from inside the semicircle.
Lest anyone believe the Wildcats were changing their tactics, Thompson and Sara Ritter hit additional triples to stretch the lead.
Chapel Brown broke a lengthy GC drought with a 3-pointer, and Schureman's drive and off-balance jumper sent the Warhawks to the locker room with a modicum of a momentum despite the 25-17 score.
Barrett and Tierney combined for six on the fast break to start the second half before threes from Smith and Thompson, the latter her second bank shot of the game.
“Every run we made, they would come down, hit a three and break our back,” Walls said. “It happened like three or four times. Then we had to start fouling there.”
Smith sank three of four from the line in the final 43.7 seconds to slam the door after the Warhawks' last dry spell.
She finished with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Thompson and Ritter each added nine points.
Great Crossing cruised past Campbellsville, 52-26, in the semifinals Thursday night. Tierney topped GC with 17 points, while Rachel Smith added 16. They combined for six 3-pointers.
GC went 2-1 in all three of its Christmas tournaments, including a third-place finish at the Billy Hicks Classic. The Lady Warhawks hope all those tight games and diverse styles of play pay off when they travel to perennial 41st District champion Franklin County on Tuesday.
The Flyers have won all eight games in the young series.
“Tuesday will be a tough one for us, but I love the opportunity. You've got to play the game,” Walls said. “That's where you want to be. You want to be up there with Franklin County and Clark County. We're building toward that.”