Slip slidin' away

Noel Smith of Whitefield Academy loses her grip on the ball under defensive pressure from Raegan Barrett of Great Crossing during Friday's final of the Ray Zeller Christmas Classic in Louisville.

 Kal Oakes
LOUISVILLE — Short of that elusive first-ever trip to Rupp Arena, Great Crossing girls basketball won't ever play in a louder environment than Friday evening at Whitefield Academy.
 

Tags

Recommended for you