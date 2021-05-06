Super seniors

Emily Spencer, left, and Olivia Spencer of Scott County United were honored by coach Rich Manieri on lacrosse senior night. Both were all-conference and all-region players.

 Photo submitted

After a lost season and a frustrating run of five consecutive defeats to open the new one, Scott County United girls’ lacrosse heated up in a hurry.

The cooperative team has won five consecutive games, including a regional title, and is one win away from a return to Central Kentucky’s state title game.

SC United faced Henry Clay on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the final Saturday.

It was a challenging flight for the Birds, with two seniors and only five players having prior varsity experience.

Seniors Olivia Spencer and Emily Spencer led the Birds’ contingent on the conference all-star team along with junior Brody Jones and sophomore Jessa Zaheri. The Spencers also were selected to the all-region team.

Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.

Tags

Recommended for you