After a lost season and a frustrating run of five consecutive defeats to open the new one, Scott County United girls’ lacrosse heated up in a hurry.
The cooperative team has won five consecutive games, including a regional title, and is one win away from a return to Central Kentucky’s state title game.
SC United faced Henry Clay on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the final Saturday.
It was a challenging flight for the Birds, with two seniors and only five players having prior varsity experience.
Seniors Olivia Spencer and Emily Spencer led the Birds’ contingent on the conference all-star team along with junior Brody Jones and sophomore Jessa Zaheri. The Spencers also were selected to the all-region team.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.