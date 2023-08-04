It's a good news, bad news scenario for Great Crossing girls' soccer this season as the Lady Warhawks look to continue their rapid ascent in the 11th Region.
Let's focus on the good: GC had only two seniors on last season's roster and also entered this summer again with merely a pair, so the foundation of talent is in place for the long haul.
“One great thing is they got a year of knowing how this program is,” Great Crossing coach Minyoung Bowling said. “I think they saw the changes last year, but they've really seen it this year.”
But yes, there is a catch. While the missing pieces are few, they include what were the heart and soul of the Warhawks' defense.
Do-it-all speedster Kamri Smith, who started every match in the first four years of the GC program, graduated after anchoring two runs to the region semifinals.
“It's still a learning curve, because they have no idea when Kamri left just how big of a piece that was,” Bowling said. “She made up for so many mistakes. There's no substitution for speed, and she had it. We clearly saw it as soon as we started the season.”
Great Crossing still had the luxury of an experienced, vocal leader in the back with the expected return of senior goalkeeper Kamorah Tillman.
That went away when Tillman, author of 81 saves and seven shutouts a year ago, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a recent team camp at Centre College. She underwent season-ending knee surgery last week.
“I'm OK, about as well as I can be right now,” Tillman said. “I still have a leadership role. Luckily these girls are easy to talk to. It's not hard to still talk to them, give them advice and stuff. It's more hard just that senior year is gone. It's probably one of the last years I would have played.”
At least for a while, the new look in the defensive third puts some unspoken pressure on Great Crossing to pile up some extra goals for insurance.
With almost all of the talent in that section of the field returning this year and next, the Warhawks appear well-equipped to keep scoreboard operators from dozing off.
Sophomore striker Kaylee Tyson deposited 22 of GC's 67 goals last autumn and is rejoined by juniors Seaton Hockensmith, Cameron Crump and Meredith Turner and senior Gracie Gordon, all of whom scored between six and eight.
“As far as our field play, not much has changed. We still have the same power, and they're gonna get even better this year,” Bowling said. “We're actually playing Kaylee up at the nine position, so hopefully she'll have more opportunities, and the more reps she gets she'll find a way to dominate that back line.”
Julia Baker, Tori Skaggs, Peyton Broaddus, Finley Ison and Bailey Maxwell all showed a scoring touch at the varsity level a year ago.
With opponents aware of the need to mark Tyson, Great Crossing must strike that balance again in order to be successful.
“So far we've had others that have stepped up along with her, and that's what it's gonna take,” Bowling said. “Kaylee knows she's gonna be double-teamed. Everyone knows her now, so there's no hiding for her. She's got to be a team player. If she can't score, there's got to be others that can do it.”
Tyson, Baker and Turner scored the goals in a benchmark 3-2 win over Lafayette at home in the 11th Region quarterfinals.
GC got past that round in 2021 with a win at Richmond Model, but overcoming its one-sided history against Lexington opponents was a much bigger deal.
“It was great that we got that experience last year,” Gordon said. “Our team is so similar to what it was last year because we only lost two people that I think we'll come back and improve even more.”
The Warhawks (14-6) allowed only 20 goals in 20 games last season.
Baker, Sydney Keister, Olivia Noffsinger, Anna Murphy, Audrey Addington and Madison Tappell are among the backs who will have to step up collectively to compensate for what was lost with Smith and Tillman's departure.
“This is one of those things now where you've really got to be a team,” Bowling said. “If you watch any of those films last year, any of our backs, they had no urgency because they knew Kamri had it. So there was no support, or very rare. We've already been exposed several times in our scrimmages.”
Tillman's understudy, sophomore Hannah Baird, made a bundle of stops to seal a 4-1 win over region rival Madison Southern in a preseason friendly this past Saturday.
“It's in her mind that this is my position and I've got to own it. So far, I'll cross my fingers, Hannah has been doing great,” Bowling said. “She's stepping up. Our last scrimmage she made just incredible saves. We're hoping it will continue, and of course she'll get a lot of training.”
Baird's predecessor expects the team's chemistry from returning mostly intact will help carry Great Crossing to new heights.
“On the field, I feel like we have a good lineup of forwards and strikers all coming in,” Tillman said. “But even off the field, just our connection to each other kind of makes the whole field a lot stronger that what it could be.”
Nobody ever wants to see a teammate lost for the season before it starts. But the fate that befell Tillman, a senior who brings infectious, positive energy to the pitch, felt especially cruel.
“I was really, really sad that she was taken out this early in the season, but I think it will really motivate us to get some wins for her,” Gordon said.
There is also the lingering inspiration of a 2-1 region semifinal loss to Madison Central.
Only two days after its win for the ages against the Generals, the Warhawks dominated possession in the second half versus the Indians but came up empty.
“What a big boost of confidence to beat a Lexington team just in general. That was a big one,” Bowling reminisced. “They just got through beating us 3-0 two weeks before, For us to come and win that game, that was such a boost to the mental part of our game.
“(Against Madison Central) we had so many opportunities. It's a cruel game. You can dominate the game and still find a way to lose, and that was part of that game. Hopefully we won't run into any of that.”
Lexington Catholic dominated that region tournament and advanced all the way to the KHSAA state semifinals.
Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Henry Clay and Paul Laurence Dunbar also remain potential roadblocks for Great Crossing, which is heavily favored to win the 41st District for the third consecutive season.
“Of course you have all the Lexington schools. That's going to be the main problem that everyone always talks about,” Tillman said. “But if we can band together and be as strong as we know that our top is, I feel like we've got a pretty good chance this year.”
GC opens the season on the road at Montgomery County and George Rogers Clark before the home opener against Lexington Christian.
The Warhawks will entertain Scott County, Lafayette and Boyle County during a stretch of seven straight home matches from Aug. 28 through Sept. 14.
“We're still young if you consider one senior on the field and a lot of juniors and sophomores. I think that goes a long way,” Bowling said.
“The only bad part for us is our district. That doesn't help you at all when you go into the 11th Region. It's kind of like a scrimmage. I purposely tried to schedule tougher games, and hopefully that will offset any weak teams that we face.”