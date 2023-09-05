In the short-term view, watching a win turn into a draw on a prayer of a shot with nine seconds left is an agonizing conclusion to a soccer match.
Given the recent trend of walkover wins for the Great Crossing girls against over-matched opponents, however, an 80-minute grind against a quality visitor was what the doctor ordered, regardless of the outcome.
GC stayed unbeaten, although not with the punctuation mark it would have preferred in a 1-1 deadlock with Beechwood.
“We had them on the ropes,” Great Crossing coach Minyoung Bowling said. “I guess I can't be upset because we played so well in the second half.”
Powered by Kaylee Tyson's sixth goal of the season late in the first half, the Lady Warhawks (3-0-3) applied most of the pressure on the other side of intermission.
The post-game celebration turned less satisfying thanks to Rose Smith's perfectly placed rip from beyond 40 yards in the final ticks of the clock for the Tigers (5-3-1).
“I think that's just from going in and thinking you have the game wrapped up,” Bowling said. “All it takes is that split second. What a shot that girl made. Sometimes you get a hold of a good one, and it's unfortunate.”
Having torn through its three most recent opponents by a combined score of 20-0, barely breaking a sweat against Bryan Station and Franklin County, Great Crossing needed the challenge of an opponent that had stood toe-to-toe with some of the best from the state's northern corridor.
Wednesday's home match with 2022 state semifinalist West Jessamine, a hard-fought, 1-0 loss, was the lead-in to what will be a more demanding September slate against the likes of Lafayette, Scott County, Boyle County and Ballard.
“It bodes well, because it's teams like this that we need to be able to compete,” Bowling said. “This is a good, quality team. I think for us it was about coming out the second half and having that challenge to say we're as good if not better. They have to have that mentality.”
Tyson deposited her team-leading sixth goal of the season with 2:10 remaining in the first half.
After working the ball ahead to Tori Skaggs, Tyson received it back at her feet and launched a lofting kick from 25 yards off the fingertips of leaping Beechwood goalkeeper Brooke Fowee.
Beechwood stymied Great Crossing with a fluid formation on both offense and defense to start the match.
“They were doing something strange. We were watching to see what formation they were in,” Bowling said. “Sometimes they would have four on defense and sometimes they would have three. When they were attacking, they were pulling one of those backs up and playing with three.”
GC couldn't take advantage of several plum opportunities late in the first half and early in the second to grow a more comfortable lead. Gracie Gordon had the most promising look with a rattle of the right post off a cross from Meredith Turner.
“We had our chances,” Bowling said. “We missed plenty of opportunities that we should have put this game away. We talked about how you can dominate the game, but if you can't finish, it doesn't matter.”
Hannah Baird made four saves to keep the 1-0 lead, including a stop against Maliya Fayson with 2:30 left.
Defenders Julia Baker and Olivia Noffsinger blocked several more shots at the point of attack to help the cause.
Most of the Tigers' other overtures came early.
“The first half they took it to us. You could see the first 20 minutes we were on our heels,” Bowling said. “We had to just make some adjustments and have some fight. They're a good team.”
With only one senior on the field this season, GC is still in the position of conceptualizing how good it can be as the first month draws to a close.
“We need a game like this to prepare is for games like what's coming up,” Bowling said. “If we can hang with them, we have a very good chance.”