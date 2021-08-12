Growing pains and first-game jitters are considered normal for freshmen on the high school soccer pitch.
Then again, when you look at the family legacy and the list of national accomplishments in her own right, Tatum Borman is anything but ordinary.
Borman bolstered Scott County with a hat trick in her varsity debut Monday night and vaulted the Cardinals to a 6-1 district win over Bryan Station.
“A few of them were one (against) ones, and I missed a lot of them,” Borman said. “Credit the keeper. But I did make a few.”
She was one of three different goal-scorers again Tuesday evening in SC’s wild, 4-3 home loss to Lexington Christian Academy, one in which the Cards both gave away a lead and rallied from a two-goal deficit before losing on a last-minute penalty kick.
The win over Bryan Station was SC’s third consecutive triumph in a season opener. But the ceiling for this talented, young cast — starters include three freshmen, three sophomores and five juniors — seems substantially higher this year and beyond.
“Last year we tried to gear it more towards the attack, and this year we’re building on that,” SC coach Scott McKelway said. “Some new players coming in definitely help add factors to the attack that we haven’t had before.”
Borman, whose older sisters own the career goal (Keyli, 96) and assist (Taylor, 75) records at SC, gives the Cards a sure shot they haven’t sported since those years.
She spent the summer helping her Cincinnati United Premier U14 team to a national title in the Girls Academy League. Borman collected more than half the select squad’s goals during the tournament in California.
“I think she’s ranked No. 55 nationally right now, No. 15 striker, something of that nature,” McKelway said.
Borman buried both of SC’s goals in the first half against Bryan Station.
Her interception led to a quick strike into the lower left corner of the net at the 11-minute mark. Later, in the continuing action off a BA Thornsbury corner kick, Borman headed the ball to her feet and finished to the upper V.
There were some frustrating moments for the Cardinals, with several posts and crossbars among their 34 shots on the frame.
Kaelynn Willoughby started the second-half onslaught with 34:06 remaining, getting a friendly bounce off the metal after Borman and Kelsie Hall drew a crowd of Defenders.
Another freshman, Kennedy Harmon, cleaned up to make it 4-0 after Bryan Station goalkeeper Lacey Kidwell made the initial stop against Daelyn Morrison.
Shortly after Makari Murphy broke the shutout with 19:57 left, Borman completed the hat trick. Hall put the frosting on the cake in the final 90 seconds.
“I think we need to figure out our shape and formation more,” Borman said. “And we give up a lot of silly goals.”
Borman received scoring help from Morrison and Hall in Tuesday’s defeat. The two veterans connected in quick succession to erase a 3-1 deficit, with Hall netting the equalizer off a dish from Borman.
“The best dynamic is that when you have a player who’s able to play with the skill (Borman) has, it can elevate others who may not have been used to that style before and may not have seen some of those fluid motions,” McKelway said.
“Now they’re starting to figure out. ‘This is a run I can make. This is a pass I can make. This is a shot opportunity.’ Those are things they didn’t know before.”
SC keeper Kennedy Kanavy nearly salvaged the tie — “She got a paw on it,” McKelway noted — after LCA was awarded the PK for a handling call inside the 18-yard line in the closing seconds.
A challenging opening-week schedule continued Thursday after press time, when SC traveled to Lafayette for a match with Dixie Heights in the Fayette County Soccer Spectacular.
