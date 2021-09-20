The burning question after Scott County's Tatum Borman lit up Berea for a school-record seven goals Thursday night — all but one of those in the first half — was whether or not it was a personal record.
Not even close, as it turns out.
“Does three years old count?' Borman asked in reply. “Thirteen (goals). I remember I was like three or four.”
Four prior hat tricks this season paled by comparison for the freshman who has made it look easy since she found the net in the first minute of her first varsity game.
In addition to her single-game milestone in a 10-0 rout, Borman stretched her goal total on the season to 23, a single-season program record for ninth-graders.
“I beat out both my sisters,” Borman said before admitting, yes, that detail was on her mind as she continued slicing through Pirate defenders like a hot knife through butter. “Keyli had the one-game record. Taylor had the freshman record.”
Borman added two more goals Saturday in a 8-0 cruise past Frankfort.
It's one thing to be have such out-of-this-world individual skills and a nose for the goal.
What makes Borman's presence so special for SC is that she is willing to share the ball and eager to pick up older teammates who have been through the battles.
As a result, the Cardinals (7-5) have gone from a team that tallied 25 goals all of last season into one that ranks among the top 30 in the state at lighting up the scoreboard.
“She's good at making goals and giving good passes off to people,” said Kaelynn Willoughby, who also put in a pair against Berea. “It's not like she's trying to get all the goals. She's trying to give a lot of girls opportunities.”
Borman scored her seventh shortly after intermission, making it 9-0 before wholesale substitution gave Scott County's reserves a chance to trigger the mercy rule for the second time this season.
Ryan King ripped that one to send everyone home early.
Audrey Keeth furnished four assists. Kennedy Harmon and Daelyn Morrison set up two apiece, with Willoughby doling out another helper.
It was Willoughby who provided the highlight-film strike of the evening, a no-look one-timer off the side of her foot, redirecting a cross from Harmon on a slow roll inside the lower left post.
“I honestly wasn't expecting that to go in at all,” Willoughby said. “I think we've started to connect passes and play more as a team as the season goes on, and I think we'll be good for our district games coming up.”
The win at Frankfort was SC's fourth shutout for sophomore Kennedy Kanavy and her defense in a stretch of five wins out of the past six matches.
Harmon and Morrison joined Borman as multiple goal-scorers. Leah Willoughby and Audrey Keeth each contributed another. Keeth’s three assists led that category, with one each from Harmon, Morrison, Leah Willoughby and Kelsie Hall.
“We've been working on shape, not getting flat and making combinations,” Borman said. “It's been working out well.”
Monday night's Battle of the Birds (after press time) featured Scott County and Great Crossing sides peaking at the proper time.
SC also has a key home match for district playoff seeding next Monday against Henry Clay.
“We really have some big games coming up, and this is just going to keep boosting our confidence,” Kaelynn Willoughby said.
