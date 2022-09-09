Scott County girls' soccer appeared to weather the storm Wednesday night when a blast by Maddie Merryweather of Frederick Douglass loudly rattled the crossbar but took a fortuitous bounce back into the hands of Lady Cards' goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy.
First-half play briefly continued with Kanavy's punt before an official whistled a stoppage in play and overturned the call, crediting Merryweather with the Broncos' second goal in a 74-second span.
SC never fully recovered in a 3-0 loss at “The Farm” to open the 42nd District schedule.
Kanavy logged 21 saves for Scott County (4-5-2, 0-1), including a spectacular, diving of Sydney Cox to keep it scoreless midway through the first half.
Daelyn Morrison and Ryan King mustered moderate shots on the frame before Anna Grace Meek broke through for Douglass (7-3-2, 2-0), redirecting a corner kick by Julianne Fisher with 14:38 to go in the half.
Merryweather's goal went on the board at the 13:24 mark. Kanavy made another save off the metal against Jordan Williams shortly before intermission.
Douglass marched on to its fifth consecutive win in the series, four by shutout. SC scored its only victory in the Lexington program's maiden season of 2017.
SC bounded back with a 6-1 win at home over Christian Academy of Louisville on Thursday night.
