Scott County girls' soccer couldn't have scripted a much better building-block week as it seeks to grow into a 42nd District and 11th Region contender.
SC erased the eight-day-old taste of a disheartening loss Thursday with a 2-0 home shutout of Madison Southern, a region semifinalist last season.
Then the Lady Cards traveled south to Gatlinburg and made plenty of time for team bonding between a win and a draw in three matches against tough Tennessee opponents at the Smoky Mountain Cup.
Humbled by an 8-0 rout at Lafayette, SC (3-4-2) took full advantage of the time to train and sharpen the focus on what kind of team it wants to be.
“It's very important, and I think after our loss last week it helped coming here after the work we put in at practice and just showing that's how we can play against anyone,” senior Kelsie Hall said.
Hall and Bryce Alan Thornsbury scored the goals against Madison Southern (4-2), which hadn't lost since its season opener and succeeded in throwing Hall off her game in the first half.
“Southern plays very compact defensively, so we were having a tough time getting her involved on through balls,” SC coach Carson Reynolds said. “We bumped an extra player up top, and it created freedom for her.”
Kendall Dyk's cross from left to right set up Hall with a clean shot at Eagles’ goalkeeper Claire Cress for the crucial insurance goal.
“I was getting frustrated,” Hall said. “In the second half we changed formations, and it started clicking really good.”
In addition to Kennedy Kanavy's 11 saves, SC benefited from the healthy return of Leah Willoughby from an opening-game knee injury on the defensive end while registering its second shutout of the season.
“That's been a nice addition having her veteran leadership on the back line,” Reynolds said. “We've already played three top-25 teams, so we've been through the gauntlet and we needed a game like that.”
Hall continued her hot streak with the game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 verdict over Bartlett. Kanavy made it stand up with 17 more stops.
“I think (the Madison Southern) game really brought us all together, because we all were frustrated with that loss,” Hall said. “It's not how we wanted to play. It's not fun when you're sitting there and it's 8-0.”
Kennedy Harmon cashed in an assist from Thornsbury for a 1-1 Saturday afternoon tie against Seymour. That deadlock featured 22 saves from Kanavy. It was the second match of the day after a 6-1 loss to West Knoxville.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.