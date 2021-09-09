Youth continues to be served for the Scott County girls' soccer team.
Another three-goal night from freshman Tatum Borman steered SC to an impressive 6-0 road win Wednesday at Franklin County.
Borman has scored multiple goals in each of SC's wins this season, including three hat tricks.
“It is good to get back in the habit of putting shots in the back of the net,” SC coach Scott McKelway said. “It's just a mindset. Take full advantage of the opportunities early so there's no chance of them getting back in the game late.”
Daelyn Morrison put SC (4-5) on the board 10 minutes into the contest. The Lady Cards piled up three more goals in the first half, including one in the closing seconds to clip the Flyers' wings for good.
Kelsie Hall and Kennedy Harmon each added a goal and an assist for Scott County. Audrey Keeth also furnished an assist.
“Other attackers on the team have started to really show some great quality, with Kennedy getting goals and Kelsie stepping out of just scoring goals and getting assists,” McKelway said. “And then Audrey, who's been out for about a whole year, coming back to the forefront to step up again.”
Goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy and SC's defense also continue to make strides, having allowed only one goal in the past three matches since a 3-2 loss to Madison Central.
“I told them after the game that Madison Central only beat Franklin County 2-0,” McKelway said. “It's just two different games. You start out on the right foot and then stick to your game plan rather than fall into the cycle of your opponent.”
Scott County hosts Tates Creek at 11 a.m. Saturday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.