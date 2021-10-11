The game that felt like it would never end finally finished a bounce-back season for the Scott County girls' soccer team.
Extended to a third day by three lightning delays, the 42nd District semifinal showdown went to Henry Clay by a convincing 6-1 margin.
Henry Clay's uncharacteristic run into the tournament as only a No. 2 seed included a come-from-behind, 2-1 win at Scott County in the regular season finale Sept. 27.
Wednesday's opening segment of the game at Sayre Athletic Complex played out similarly close, scoreless with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Due to overnight rain, the match was moved to Frederick Douglass High School, where the teams got in two more five-minute segments around heavy thunderstorms in the area.
Henry Clay scored once in that window, then again in the remaining time of the first half Friday before pulling away.
SC (9-7-1) scored its only goal on a header by Kelsie Hall in the second half. Kennedy Kanavy made 18 saves.
Hall and Daelyn Morrison were named to the all-tournament team.
Grace Plummer and Haley Flynn each scored two goals for Henry Clay (9-7), which takes a six-game winning streak into the 11th Region tournament after winning its eighth consecutive district title, 3-0, at Sayre on Saturday.
Chase Young and Ellie Stovall also scored for the Blue Devils. Zoe Tinch turned away five shots by the Cardinals.
Scott County 's 74 goals rank third in the 11th Region behind Lexington Catholic and Sayre. The Cards were seeking their first trip to regions since 2017.
