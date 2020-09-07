Even in a one-sided victory – something that’s uncharted territory for a rising Great Crossing girls’ soccer program – the score was almost secondary Monday evening.
GC’s 10-0 rout of Paris, shortened by more than 24 minutes thanks to the mercy rule, was the first KHSAA sporting event other than golf for a county team in exactly six months.
“It was nice to feel normal and just play,” Great Crossing coach Steve Brown said. “Today getting ready for the game was more mentally difficult than anything.”
Meren Patton, a freshman, piled up three goals and three assists in her varsity debut for Great Crossing.
Elisabeth Keenan, one of two seniors for the Lady Warhawks, and Madisyn Dodge, a junior who was instrumental in the inaugural team’s run to an 11th Region playoff berth last fall, both added two goals.
Brooklyn Couch, Brooke Dennard and Ally Nowlin each found the net for GCHS, which shattered last year’s single-game team of record of three goals. Great Crossing tallied 24 times in its entire first season.
“We’re just going to keep working. We’ve got a couple of unbelievable freshmen that complement a great corps of juniors, and then our senior leadership on top of that.,” Brown said. “We have a lot more pieces to the puzzle this year, and a lot of people have grown up in the offseason. We’re excited about it.”
In another milestone, it was only the second shutout in school history. Shelby Smith and Kamorah Tillman each made one save to protect the goose egg.
Great Crossing scored six times in quick succession out of the half to put away Paris, which played the game with the minimum 11 players.
“I know they’re feeling it too. This whole thing’s got their team messed up with no subs,” Brown said. “They’re just trying to do the same thing and get better. Last year we were on the same end of the stick. We knew what that was like.”
Both teams were cleared for full practice with everyone else in the state only two weeks ago.
GC went through the permissible small-group workouts in July and August without a ball, which helped the Lady Warhawks shore up one detail that was a shortcoming out of the gate in its first go-round.
“We focused on conditioning, because it killed us at the beginning of the season last year,” Brown said. “This year we want to be the team that’s in shape. We don’t give up possible winning opportunities because we’re too tired on the field.”
Spectators – each participant was allowed two – appeared to follow face covering and social distancing requirements in the grandstands.
The same was true on the other side of the field, where fans were allowed to park their vehicles six feet apart, set up lawn chairs and watch from behind the fence adjacent to Elkhorn Crossing School.
“I hope for all the teams that everybody can stay free of the virus on their team so they can continue to play and that doesn’t become an issue,” Brown said.
Dodge, Keenan and Patton put it away early, each scoring a goal in the first seven minutes. Patton set up the first two before notching the third on her own after an interception near midfield.
GC gave away some chances to pad the lead with two-on-ones, corner kicks and a penalty kick for the remainder of the half, although Dennard delivered with 12:30 left to produce the 4-0 halftime advantage.
“If we focus on not quitting, giving everything we have and getting the conditioning up, we have a lot of people that will go home and work on their ball skill stuff,” Brown said. “We’re going to obviously have to improve, and we’ll continue to do that, but it’s a good start for us. We should be a lot more competitive this year in our district.”
The schedule is noticeably more manageable this season aside from showdowns with Franklin County and Lafayette. GC was runner-up to the Flyers in last year’s 42nd District playoff.
Tuesday is another home game against Richmond Model at 6 p.m. It will double as senior night to honor Keenan and Emily Ramos.
“That should be a better measuring stick against a bigger county and bigger school,” Brown said. “We’ve got some good, young talent this year, and it’s nice. Of course it’s not complete, and we’ve got a long way to go this season.”
Monday’s game kicked off a frantic first week of action for Great Crossing and Scott County athletics.
The boys’ golf teams will tee it up in their “Battle of the Birds” at Cherry Blossom on Tuesday afternoon. Other Tuesday tangles include a pair of road volleyball openers (Great Crossing at Lafayette, Scott County at Madison Southern) and SCHS boys’ soccer at Madison Central.
Wednesday sees both Scott County girls’ golf (Cherry Blossom against Franklin County) and girls’ soccer (at Bryan Station) take center stage, while GC volleyball travels to Madison Southern.
Volleyball’s bird bash will be Thursday evening, GC playing host. Great Crossing also welcomes Tates Creek that evening for a boys’ soccer showdown.
Football opens Friday with Scott County home against Bryan Station, while Great Crossing hits the road to Woodford County.