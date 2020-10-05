Great Crossing’s night-and-day second season in girls’ soccer rolled on with a 4-0 home victory over Madison Central in the Monday twilight.
Meren Patton scored two goals for the undefeated Warhawks (6-0), giving her 14 to lead the team in her freshman campaign.
Patton also set up a goal by fellow ninth-grader Ally Nowlin. Madisyn Dodge rounded out the scoring on an assist from Nowlin.
Shelby Smith and GC’s strong, physical defense, led by Kamri Smith and Josie Dummer, secured the Warhawks’ sixth shutout of the season.
GC’s goal differential on the season is 32-1, and the Warhawks have now surpassed last year’s inaugural win total in a dozen fewer games.
They have a chance to complete an undefeated regular season and secure the top seed in next week’s 41st District playoffs at home Wednesday against Franklin County. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Smith kept Madison Central (3-8) off the board during a slow offensive start for GC, including a sensational sliding save against Kally Lloyd near the midway mark of the half.
GC turned the tide with a series of peripheral shots form Nowlin, Elisabeth Keenan and Emily Ramos before Patton found Nowlin for the breakthrough goal with 10:39 left.
Patton somehow found a seam through a quadruple-team wall of Indians and finished for a two-goal advantage with 25 seconds remaining in the half.
The Warhawks dominated the second stanza with a much more complete effort, cashing in two goals in the final 7:39 to put it away.
Dodge fired a low runner inside the far post after Nowlin set the table. Patton etched the exclamation point with a rocket from 40 yards away.
For much more on both the Monday and Wednesday games, please see Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic.