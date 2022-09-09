Flip the script

Typically a defensive star for Great Crossing, Kamri Smith scored two goals in the Warhawks' 10-0 win Wednesday at Frankfort.

 Kal Oakes
An extra two days were worth the wait for Great Crossing girls' soccer, which opened its 41st District slate Wednesday with a 10-0 trouncing of Frankfort in the capital city.
 

