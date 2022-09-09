An extra two days were worth the wait for Great Crossing girls' soccer, which opened its 41st District slate Wednesday with a 10-0 trouncing of Frankfort in the capital city.
Kaylee Tyson carved out a natural hat trick in the first half for Great Crossing (6-2 overall, 1-0 district), which matched the program's two-year-old record for goals in a game and clinched the mercy rule with a strike by senior back Brooklyn Couch to start the second half.
Freshman striker Tyson now has 10 goals on the season. She rounded out her evening with an assist.
Another senior accustomed to earning her keep on the defensive end, Kamri Smith, also collected multiple goals, the second and third of her varsity career.
Tori Skaggs tallied twice and Seaton Hockensmith added a goal and two assists for GC, which has shut out Frankfort in all six matches played between the two programs.
Meredith Turner supplied a goal and an assist. Cameron Crump also found the net.
Kamorah Tillman made two saves to seal the Warhawks' fourth shutout of the season.
Great Crossing's district home opener against Franklin County was called off Monday night due to persistent lightning. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.
This year's Battle of the Birds between Great Crossing and Scott County is next on the agenda for the Warhawks at SC, with the kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.