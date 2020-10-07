Not many of us will reflect on 2020 as a dream year or the origin of something great, but pardon the Great Crossing High School girls’ soccer team for seeing all the silver linings these days.
The Lady Warhawks completed an undefeated, regular-season championship season Wednesday night with a convincing 5-0 home victory over defending 41st District champion Franklin County.
Freshman sensation Meren Patton scored her fourth hat trick in seven games for Great Crossing (7-0 overall, 3-0 district), giving her 17 goals on the season. She picked up all three in succession in the second half.
“We just all work together well. We’re jelling,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “Luck is going our way. I can’t say as it went our way many times last year. It’s just nice.”
Ally Nowlin and Madisyn Dodge also provided fantastic finishes on first-half goals for Great Crossing.
Shelby Smith locked it down in net for GC’s sixth shutout of the season, including a diving denial of a penalty kick by FC’s Grace Parker while it was still 1-0 midway through the first half.
“It would have been one-one. She’s saved our butt so many times that it almost isn’t as spectacular to us as it is to most people,” Brown said of Smith. “When she messes up, it’s more of a shock to me than when she does something like that and saves a PK."
Great Crossing has out-scored opponents by an aggregate score of 37 goals to one. By contrast, the combined margin in two losses to Franklin County a year ago was 15-2.
One impossible-to-overlook difference: Patton, whose strength up the middle has redefined and strengthened everyone else’s role in the Warhawks’ attack.
“That’s what I mean about being lucky,” Brown said. “She could have just as easily lived in Scott County's district as Great Crossing's district. She really connected with the girls.
“And that bond with all the girls, for us not to be able to do any team bonding outside of practice, they have bonded this year. I can’t even explain it. There’s no drama, and they are tight. That’s why I have a good feeling headed towards postseason.”
Nowlin scored first, eight minutes into the contest, on a one-versus-one with Flyers’ goalkeeper Taylor Manley at the end of a beautiful through ball from Brooke Dennard.
GC then seemed to relax for a while, allowing Franklin County (4-4, 0-2) to dictate the physical tone on defense and turn it into a few modest offensive opportunities. In addition to the play on which Parker was tripped up in the box, Smith also had to summon a diving stop against Taylor Banta.
“This was a big game for us as far as seeding in our district and what (next) Monday was going to mean, and I thought there were points in that first half where Franklin County wanted it more,” Brown said. “They played hard. They played tough. I love that they were physical, because they were pushing us all over the field, and we had to learn that you’ve got to play tough.”
Dodge and Dennard delivered some breathing room with 2:27 left in the half. It was hard to say which was prettier, the right-to-left service from Dennard, or the head-to-foot finish from Dodge at point-blank range.
After losing defender Layne Ogle to an injury that isn’t likely to keep her out long-term, GC dropped Nowlin to a more defensive role and received an inspired all-around second half from midfield sub Madison Lamb.
Emree Schmidt notched a defensive save on a corner kick to deny Franklin County’s best opportunity after intermission.
“We kind of stepped in the second half and started playing more our game,” Brown said. “We changed our formation to kind of go more defensive, but it didn’t slow down our offensive push with Meren up there.”
Patton, who never appears to stop moving with or without the ball, threaded the needle with a left-footer inside the right post in the fourth minute of the half.
She scored the next two in a 24-second span with under four minutes left. Patton first cashed in at the end of a textbook triangular passing sequence via Kamri Smith, then Dennard, who picked up her third assist of the night.
A penalty trick completed the triple bill for Patton.
“What a difference a few players can make on a team,” Brown said. “With the quarantine, we’ve been fortunate. I was really worried coming back if we’d pick up where we left off, and we’ve been able to.”
Great Crossing played all but two of its games in a 12-day span after sitting out nearly three full weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.
Both districts and the 11th Region tournament the following week will be played on GC’s turf. The Warhawks will host the loser of a Franklin County-Frankfort game later this week in Monday’s district semifinal with a regional berth at stake.
“They make me look good, because they’re the ones making the plays and listening,” Brown said of his team. “We’re just trying to get them in the right place, and they’re doing awesome."