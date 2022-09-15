There was no better way for Great Crossing girls' soccer to alleviate the sting of a frustrating loss to Scott County than consecutive road wins over recent nemeses this week.
GC traveled south to Berea on Tuesday and avenged last autumn's 11th Region quarterfinal defeat at the feet of Madison Southern with a 3-1 triumph.
The Lady Warhawks followed that Wednesday by blowing out a rival with whom they've had three unforgettable 41st District playoff battles, the Western Hills Wolverines, 8-0 in Frankfort.
Kaylee Tyson racked up five goals in the two contests to lead GC (8-3 overall, 2-0 district), including a hat trick against Western Hills, to give her 15 for her freshman campaign.
Gracie Gordon scored the other goal at Madison Southern (6-4-1), while Meredith Turner notched an assist. Kamorah Tillman made six saves for the Lady Warhawks.
Great Crossing stormed to a 6-0 halftime lead at Western Hills, and Tyson tacked on her third goal of the evening less than 10 minutes after intermission.
It was a stark change from previous encounters in the series, including last October, when GC repaid Western Hills for a loss in the 2020 district title game by winning the 2021 rematch in overtime penalty kicks.
Only one of six previous meetings, GC's regular season win last year, had been settled by a difference of more than one goal.
Tyson started the scoring three minutes into the contest with an assist from Seaton Hockensmith. She quickly made it back-to-back strikes on a nifty give-and-go with Turner.
GC shared the wealth for the remainder of the half, starting with Hockensmith's journey through three Wolverine defenders for a close-range blast.
Peyton Broaddus and Bailey Maxwell were next in line, each depositing her first varsity goal. Cameron Crump set up Broaddus, while Maxwell redirected a cross from Audrey Addington.
Turner went low to the near post after a feed from Crump for the final goal of the session.
Hockensmith again set the table for Tyson's third goal of the night before burying her second off the rebound of a shot by Brooklyn Couch.
Great Crossing will host its Senior Day match against South Laurel at noon Saturday before a quick turnaround and rescheduled date at home versus Franklin County at 2 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that one earns the No. 1 seed in the 41st District playoffs.
Cardinals dismiss Defenders
Scott County girls’ soccer stayed red-hot Wednesday with its second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season, a 5-0 win at Bryan Station.
The Lady Cards (7-5-2 overall, 1-1 42nd District) also continued their domination of the Defenders. SC has won 21 of the past 23 games in the series and is undefeated against Station since the 2016 district playoffs.
Daelyn Morrison and Kennedy Harmon each scored a pair of goals for Scott County. Audrey Keeth picked up her first strike of the season to round out the scoring.
Kelsie Hall doled out two assists. Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Kendall Dyk and Kate Schindler each set up a goal.
Kennedy Kanavy made five saves to seal the shutout, extending SC’s streak without allowing a goal to 200 minutes.
SC, 5-1-1 in its past seven matches, hosted Sayre in another key match for district seeding Thursday after press time.
