Knockout puncher

Kaylee Tyson scored a total of five goals in road wins over Madison Southern and Western Hills for the Great Crossing girls' soccer team Tuesday and Wednesday.

 Kal Oakes

There was no better way for Great Crossing girls' soccer to alleviate the sting of a frustrating loss to Scott County than consecutive road wins over recent nemeses this week.

GC traveled south to Berea on Tuesday and avenged last autumn's 11th Region quarterfinal defeat at the feet of Madison Southern with a 3-1 triumph.

