Sometimes the soccer gods intervene and grace a game with the end result it probably deserves.
While the Great Crossing girls fought furiously for a tie-breaking goal in the final minutes of their season-opening match Tuesday night, the Warhawks never convinced coach Steve Brown they merited a win.
A takedown inside the 18-yard line and a penalty kick with five seconds remaining gave GC a golden opportunity to steal that outcome from under Boyle County's nose. Instead, that bid sailed high over the crossbar, leaving intact a 1-1 draw that seemed a fair, fitting finish.
“Even when we scored, I said, 'If we win this, we don't deserve it.' I just don't feel like we played good enough to win tonight. Then again, I felt the same way about them,” Brown said. “Everybody else has had three or four games. We had first-game jitters. We're just better than that.”
Meren Patton, who will be marked relentlessly all season on the heels of a fabulous freshman year, netted GC's lone goal with 18:20 remaining prior to her rare misfire on the PK.
Boyle County (3-1-1) answered four minutes later with textbook execution of a corner kick. Sophie Witmer launched the ball over the heads of the GC defense, and Shelby Horn headed it home.
The sequence left senior goalkeeper Shelby Smith on an island moments after she made two of her 10 saves on the night in bang-bang succession to protect the shutout. Smith's second stop was a soaring tip over the crossbar.
“Flat-out unmarked. You could tell their team loved the ball out of the air, and our team despises the ball out of the air is what it looked like really,” Brown said. “They were a good team out of the air. They were very courageous when it came to the head ball, and we were very timid. That's where we need to grow.”
In addition to the open-field speed of veterans Patton, Ally Nowlin and Madisyn Dodge, freshmen Hayden Patton and Seaton Hockensmith supplied ample runs down the stretch and gave GC a chance to escape with the win.
Nowlin won a 50/50 ball and was off to the races before she was whipped to the ground with a fistful of jersey to draw the whistle and set up Patton's PK against Rebels' freshman keeper Addie Cannon.
“We just have to get better as a team. Until we buy into the team concept and as long as we have individuals out there, we're going to struggle,” Brown said. “We need a team that buys in that every player that's out there is important, and trust your players that are out there. We'll grow, and hopefully we'll get to the point will get to the point where you see why it's called a beautiful game and not a ' this is why we need to practice more' game.”
Last fall, Great Crossing went a spotless 8-0 during a shortened regular season before running afoul of Western Hills in the 41st District championship game and Lexington Catholic in the 11th Region semifinals.
“I put good teams on the schedule because I don't want the false hope going into the postseason that we're better than we are,” Brown said. “I want us to be honest about where we're at. I want us to be at the height of where we can be going into postseason, and then I want to see how far we can go.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.