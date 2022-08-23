LEXINGTON — Teachable moments are easier both to deliver and accept after a win.
So while nobody in the Great Crossing girls' soccer post-game huddle Thursday was happy to give up a goal with 1:26 remaining Thursday evening, being able to shrug it off with a satisfying 2-1 road victory over previously undefeated Sayre made for a soft landing.
“It's one of those things that absolutely kills you as a coach, and I know it kills them as well, because we even though we talk about it and we work on it, it still happens,” Great Crossing coach Minyoung Bowling said. “It's a young team that's still learning.”
Goals by Seaton Hockensmith set up by Meredith Turner in the first half and Kaylee Tyson with 13 minutes remaining in the contest gave the Lady Warhawks (2-1) sufficient elbow room.
There were ample opportunities to make it a wider margin. Sayre goalkeeper Abby Clark slapped away a Tyson penalty kick for the toughest of her eight saves, and GC rang the crossbar or one of the posts on countless other occasions.
“It's one of those things like one touch, one pass, one shot, and you just wonder how unlucky can you be for a whole game?” Bowling said. “Because we had so many quality shots, but we're hoping at some point that will click.”
By the same token, Sayre (3-3) served up its fair share of close calls between the two Warhawk goals. GC captains Kamorah Tillman (nine saves in goal) and senior center back Kamri Smith made it tough sledding for the Spartans.
Smith tirelessly marked sophomore striker Katherine Monohan, who scored a jaw-dropping dozen goals in Sayre's first three wins.
“I think she knew. Our coaching staff saw that,” Bowling said. “We had not seen them play, but you see that 12 goals and OK, it's an attention getter. If I was a player, I wouldn't want that number on my stats, because they're gonna mark you. I thought we contained her pretty well.”
Aside from senior defenders Smith and Brooklyn Couch and junior Tillman, the entire Great Crossing roster of 22 is comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
It's also a new role for Bowling, who assisted Steve Brown the past three seasons.
“I love my team,” Bowling said. “I love how they're progressing. I love how they're playing together. It's just a matter of that moment when they click. With all the training, I think we'll get there.”
Turner's through ball set up Hockensmith for a 1-0 lead with 21:06 remaining in the first half.
Tillman — filling the shoes of Shelby Smith, now at Division I Bellarmine — stopped two free kicks by Juliette Longbottom and a blast from Monohan to protect the lead early in the second half.
Tyson's rip with 13:11 remaining gave the defense some much-needed breathing room.
Tillman turned away three more quality bids from Sayre's one-two punch of Monohan and Longbottom before Gigi Cornett finally broke through on the continuing action after a corner kick.
“She's a captain of our group,” Bowling said of Tillman. “She will continue to lead our group. She has a vocal leadership, and Kamri does too.”
GC split its first two contests against Woodford County (4-0 win) and Boyle County (2-1 loss) on the road.
Montgomery County is the home opener on Wednesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.