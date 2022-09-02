Three home assignments in four nights for the Great Crossing girls' soccer team weren't created equal.
The Warhawks knew Wednesday's visit from Harrison County wouldn't be as taxing as Monday's 11th Region showdown with Henry Clay or another big-city test from Ballard on Thursday.
Taking the challenge seriously, maintaining attention to detail and not developing any bad habits were the points of emphasis, and GC mostly made good on those objectives in a 4-0 win over its neighbors from Cynthiana.
“We worked on this (Tuesday) night in training knowing that we would probably have some time and space,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “The biggest thing was not coming down to the level, and I think they did for the most part a pretty good job.”
Kaylee Tyson, who scored a second-half equalizer against Henry Clay before the Blue Devils answered twice and put away a 3-1 win, added two more strikes against the Fillies.
Tyson delivered nine minutes into each half, her opening goal assisted by Seaton Hockensmith. Meredith Turner and Gracie Gordon also found the net for GC (4-2), assisted respectively by Finley Ison and Tori Skaggs.
“It was a little frustrating, but it's hard to play a team when they're struggling too,” Tyson said. “I feel like in the first half we kind of did (come down to their level), but I think we got it together as we went on.”
Now with a half-dozen goals in as many games, Tyson has emerged as the most prolific striker on a young team with no shortage of offensive threats.
She said it has been an adjustment after a playing more of a defensive midfield role on her club team.
“Kaylee is a phenomenal player. We're working with her not to speed up so much,” Bowling said. “Sometimes she gets so worked up that she has to slow down a little bit and let the game come to her, and when it does, she's going to be a special player.”
Hockensmith, Ison and Skaggs fed quick transition goals for the Warhawks, who dominated time and quality of possession throughout the match against the Fillies (1-7).
Great Crossing fired 46 shots, with exactly half of them on the frame. Four bids rang that rectangle, including a pair of crossbars from Julia Baker in the first half.
“It's like I told them, you had those shots, but it doesn't matter how pretty they are. They didn't go in, so it doesn't count,” Bowling said. “What I did like is they found the frame. Most of the time we've had shots go way wide, way over. For the most part today they were within the frame, so I'm happy about that. Now we've got to find a way past the keeper.”
Many of senior Lily Winkle's 15 saves for Harrison County were of the spectacular, airborne variety to keep Great Crossing in check.
“We had a lot of good through balls, but we just couldn't finish them,” Tyson said.
Callie Bowes buried both the go-ahead and insurance goals for Henry Clay (3-5) on Monday.
“The second half we got beat by a veteran team,” Bowling said. “They managed the game well in the second half. We were right there in the first half and part of the second half, but there was a lapse where maybe a little bit of tiredness came in. Their tactics changed a little bit, and they really isolated us.”
Reagan Spivey gave the Blue Devils their initial lead with 30 minutes remaining.
Tyson found a seam between Henry Clay goalkeeper Addie Fletcher and the near post with 19 minutes to go. The Devils didn't need five full minutes to reclaim the lead for good.
“We've got to play those games to try to get better,” Bowling said. “They all know we have to go through Lexington. Everyone knows that.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.