Great Crossing girls' soccer finally saw the method to the madness.
At the end of a four-game, eight-day stretch against solidly established programs from Lexington, one that included 230 consecutive minutes without a goal, the Warhawks saw the light in the form of a 2-0 shutout of Tates Creek.
Sophomore striker Meren Patton, who piled up 24 goals last season but hadn't found the net since a season-opening draw with Boyle County, delivered both goals for GC (2-3-1). Senior Madisyn Dodge provided the assists.
“Just hit it where the keeper isn't,” Patton said of the sudden turnaround. “Last game against Lafayette, I think we finally put together the pieces to continue our season. We've been building up to that point.”
Henry Clay, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Lafayette outscored Great Crossing by a combined total of 10-1.
It's a sharp contrast from last autumn's abbreviated, undefeated regular season, which didn't include a single opponent from the big city.
“I knew that the three we just came through were going to be adversity,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “We played some of the best in Lexington. Sometimes you have to be forged through fire, and they're starting to step up as a team.”
And now?
“I really believe that we can win the next 11 games,” Brown said. “We have the ability to do that. Now if we avoid injuries and things like that, we'll be lucky. But we have the players. We have the talent.”
That would include eight more regular-season games, two district playoff contests and a quarterfinal match in the 11th Region tournament, essentially matching last year's run.
The only blemish in that 2020 stretch was a loss in the 41st District championship game against Western Hills, which Great Crossing will get its first chance to avenge at home next Wednesday.
“It's how we progress as a team,” Patton said. “The scores don't matter as long as we do better than we did last game.”
GC achieved that goal against Tates Creek (0-7-1), dominating for the duration after Patton broke the ice with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
A series of runs right after intermission could have pushed the final margin even higher.
“We probably could have done more, but it's OK. They set each other up nicely tonight, and I'm not going to complain. We're moving in the right direction, and that's what really matters,” Brown said. “We had to just readjust our philosophy a little bit. Everybody was getting frustrated of course with the losses, but we had to keep the mindset.”
Patton booted the insurance goal from 30 yards off the outstretched fingertips of Tates Creek goalkeeper Hadley Jones.
It originated from a tricky angle on the left flank after Brown shuffled the lineup at the half.
“We started her in the middle, and then we wanted to give them a different look and something else to think about in the second half by having her attack the edge,” he said. “She did a good job. She and her sister (Hayden) work well together.”
Shelby Smith made four saves in her second shutout of the season, including a diving save and a punch-out to protect the shutout down the stretch.
“We're getting more confidence in our defense,” Brown said. “We took one step towards where we want to be. We took the elevator down the past three games, but we're starting to climb back in the right direction.”
Brooke Dawahare and Campbell Tippey scored the goals for Lafayette (5-2-2) in a 2-0 win Monday. Smith stopped 13 shots.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.