FRANKFORT — At the same time Great Crossing girls' soccer is truly starting to take off, the rest of the 41st District is in a reconstruction phase.
That's all well and good at playoff time, since it ensured the Lady Warhawks would continue their streak Monday of having qualified for the 11th Region tournament every year of their existence.
The double-edged sword is that wins such as a 9-0 semifinal shellacking of Frankfort High at Sower Soccer Complex don't exactly sharpen GC for what lies ahead next week.
“We took care of business, regardless of how bad it might be,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “We played them earlier, and we knew what they had. It's unfortunate our district is a little bit down. We need to be playing more games like our last two games.”
Great Crossing (12-5) coasted into the tournament as the top seed having prepared last week with shutout road losses to region contenders Frederick Douglass and Lafayette.
The Warhawks were kept off the board only one other time all season, 1-0 against Scott County. Other losses to Boyle County and Henry Clay were matches in which GC was tied midway through the second half.
“I feel like it wakes you up a little bit,” junior goalkeeper and co-captain Kamorah Tillman said. “It lets you know these are the teams I'm going to be seeing in regions, so it just prepares you and gets you ready for those future matches.”
Nothing about the first-round playoff walk-through put the Warhawks in that position.
Kaylee Tyson tallied three goals, pushing the total for her freshman season to an even 20, and had point-blank shots at several more.
Meredith Turner, Julia Baker, Cameron Crump, Gracie Gordon, Tori Skaggs and Emma King all added to the total. King collected the first goal of her varsity career to cap a 4-0 first half. The Warhawks stacked five more in the first 20 minutes after intermission.
GC mixed and matched lineups throughout and provided a forum for some of its least experienced players to get their postseason feet wet down the stretch.
“We don't want to injure anyone,” Bowling said. “We're trying to save some legs, get them out before anything happens. Sometimes sloppy games cause injury for yourself and the other team, so you try to protect them as best you can. But overall, good win.”
Baker, Crump and Tyson furnished assists for Great Crossing, which has never lost or even given up a goal to Frankfort (2-13-2) in seven all-time meetings.
Tillman made only two saves, the toughest while staring directly into the sun on a direct kick by Kaleigh Curry in the final minute of the half.
“It definitely means a lot, especially because this is my first year starting varsity,” Tillman said of making Great Crossing 4-for-4 in district semifinals. “It's great to be able to continue that streak with these amazing teammates.”
Rachel Nickels made 23 saves for the Panthers, many of them in bang-bang bunches to prevent the Warhawks from ending the match by mercy rule.
“That was a good learning lesson for us,” Bowling said. “It's a good thing to get through, but I'd rather have those two games like we did last week, because I love how we competed. It's amazing when you compete against good teams, it brings something out of you, and we need more of that.”
Great Crossing's streak of advancing to regions started with a penalty kick tiebreaker against Western Hills back in the Warhawks' inaugural season of 2019.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.