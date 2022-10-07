Tough to stop

Meredith Turner of Great Crossing watches her shot bounce off the hands of Frankfort goalkeeper Rachel Nickels and in off the post for a goal in the Warhawks' 9-0 district semifinal win Monday evening.

 Kal Oakes
FRANKFORT — At the same time Great Crossing girls' soccer is truly starting to take off, the rest of the 41st District is in a reconstruction phase.
 

Tags

Recommended for you