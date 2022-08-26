Week one of the girls' soccer season went just fine for Great Crossing, but the Warhawks weren't thrilled with their inability to finish scoring opportunities against Boyle County or nail down a shutout against Sayre.
GC also hadn't yet played on its home turf, so it was especially satisfying to show growth in both those categories and shut out Montgomery County, 3-0, on Wednesday night.
Two goals by sophomore Seaton Hockensmith and another from freshman Kaylee Tyson ripped open a halftime stalemate. Meredith Turner picked up a pair of assists for GC (3-1), her fourth and fifth out of the Warhawks' 10 goals to date.
“Much better tonight. I thought we were a lot stronger defensively tonight,” assistant coach Dani Wilson Nichols said. “I'm just really proud of the composure that the girls had throughout the game.”
Great Crossing had more and better chances than Montgomery County (3-3-1) but nothing to show for it through 40 minutes.
“I think the first half we didn't really settle in,” Nichols said. “After halftime we made a few adjustments offensively, and I think that really helped the girls settle in and get a few more shots off in the second half.”
Turner's through ball to Hockensmith flicked the switch with 36:30 remaining.
Hockensmith made it back-to-back goals at the 32:46 mark, depositing a rebound into the back of the net after Montgomery County goalkeeper Elana Williams dove belly-first to rob Tyson.
“We were down and knew that we weren't playing our best and that we had to come together as a team to win,” Hockensmith said of the halftime atmosphere. “That helped a lot for sure.”
Williams denied Hockensmith's bad for the hat trick midway through the half, returning the favor after GC's Kamorah Tillman twice turned away Indians' striker Allison Stigall.
Turner pounced on another 50/50 ball while in attack mode and rifled a pass to Tyson for an insurance goal with 13:24 to go. It was vindication for Tyson, who had a penalty kick batted away by Williams late in the first half.
“There's a lot of balance on this team,” Nichols said. “I think it can be anybody's night on any given day. That kind of speaks to the abilities that we have as a team to come together and explode at any moment.”
Five different Lady Warhawks have put their name in the scoring column through four games, the same number as all of last season.
“On offense and defense, we have pretty much every spot covered,” Hockensmith said. “Whenever we all play our best, it definitely is explosive.”
And once GC gets a lead, finding a way past four-year starting back Kamri Smith and through captain and goalkeeper Tillman is no picnic.
Tillman turned away nine Montgomery County shots. Smith disrupted countless others by catching her counterpart from behind or cutting off angles side-to-side in the defensive third.
“I'm really confident, because I know if I get beat I have my other three defenders back there that save me, and Kamorah, so I'm not really worried,” Smith said. “I know that having those three back there, I can be calm and confident on the ball.”
GC's only other senior, Brooklyn Couch, joined Smith and Tillman on the starting defense along with Olivia Noffsinger and Julia Baker against MoCo.
“She's our saving grace back there,” Nichols said of Smith. “We are very confident keeping her in the back. There's not too many people that can get past her.”
The past two Great Crossing games were decided by 2-1 final scores. GC had multiple quality chances to erase that deficit at Boyle and was less than two minutes from serving up a zero at Sayre.
Finishing that business was especially satisfying in the home opener — which was the Warhawks' annual breast cancer awareness game — and the first of five consecutive contests on familiar ground.
“In practices we've been working on finishing. Coming on the field and being able to show that we have progressed through what we're practicing is amazing,” Smith said.
“We're all in it together. It is fun to be playing with these girls. Even if they are younger and I'm older, it's really fun to be on the team with them.”
GC will host Henry Clay, Harrison County and Ballard in a four-night span beginning Monday.
“I think we've all just got to stay healthy and play our hardest every game and give it all we've got, because those are three games that we definitely need to win and definitely can win if we play hard enough,” Hockensmith said.
The Warhawks are a young group across the board still juggling the management of those nerves and expectations, but the flashes of brilliance have been impossible to miss.
“All of us had nerves. You could tell that we did,” Smith said. “But the fact that we are so comfortable around each other just lets the nerves go, and we're out here and it's like a practice to us. It's something fun that we get to do. It's fun to be around each other.”
