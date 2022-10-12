All smiles

Great Crossing girls' soccer has more memories to capture in this year's playoffs. The 41st District champions advanced to the semifinals of the 11th Region tournament Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Lafayette.

Great Crossing advanced through the opening round of the 11th Region girls' soccer tournament two autumns ago, but a quirk of the blind draw allowed the Lady Warhawks to do so without defeating one of the traditional powers from Lexington.

They punched that ticket the hard way Tuesday night. GC stood toe-to-toe with history and took a giant step forward as a program, toppling Lafayette. 3-2, in the quarterfinals at Birds Nest Stadium,

