Great Crossing advanced through the opening round of the 11th Region girls' soccer tournament two autumns ago, but a quirk of the blind draw allowed the Lady Warhawks to do so without defeating one of the traditional powers from Lexington.
They punched that ticket the hard way Tuesday night. GC stood toe-to-toe with history and took a giant step forward as a program, toppling Lafayette. 3-2, in the quarterfinals at Birds Nest Stadium,
Meredith Turner, Julia Baker and Kaylee Tyson scored first-half goals. Tireless defense by senior speedster Kamri Smith and junior goalkeeper Kamorah Tillman punctuated the performance by Great Crossing (14-5), which will face Madison Central (13-3-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
It is the first time since 2015 that the championship game – to be played Saturday at 1 p.m. – is guaranteed to have a non-Lexington team involved. Lexington Catholic and Madison Southern will meet in the other semifinal.
GC avenged a 3-0 loss at Lafayette (11-8-1) only 13 days earlier. It is only the fourth win for the Warhawks over a program from the neighboring city, but they have achieved three of those this season.
The Warhawks adjusted their approach from the previous match-up by working the ball to the wings, where they believed they had the speed advantage over the Generals, and taking quick shots.
Those tactics paid off in rapid-fire succession. Great Crossing scored first, then countered again after a quick reply from Lafayette to reclaim a lead it would never relinquish.
Turner had a foot in all three goals. She put the Hawks on the board only 6½ minutes into the contest by two-touching the ball away from a pair of Lafayette defenders and firing a close-range shot that ricocheted off the far post and into the net.
Campbell Tippey needed all of 24 seconds to summon a quick and authoritative answer for the Generals, who shut out eight opponents on their march to regions.
Undaunted, GC clawed back in front on a corner kick with 32:01 remaining in the half.
Turner's boot dropped in front of the far post at the feet of Cameron Crump, who alertly dropped it off to an open Baker. The freshman perfectly placed her blast between the outstretched hands of the leaping goalkeeper and the crossbar.
Great Crossing went to the upper V again for its insurance goal. Turner caught Lafayette's defense napping with a quick, short corner kick to Tyson, the Warhawks' leading goal-scorer. She ripped it out of reach for her 21st of the season.
Tillman, who had nine stops on the night, saved her most heart-pounding stop for the closing seconds of the first half, denying Aubrey Cloyd with an open-handed slap save.
Smith ran down countless Lafayette threats throughout the game with notable help from Baker and Turner.
Those smothering efforts proved crucial, first when Grecia Martinez rang the crossbar with four minutes left and later when Lafayette finally cashed in and made it a one-goal game with 1:52 remaining. Cloyd converted with a low shot and fortuitous bounce off the far post.
GC picked up the defensive intensity one more time, earned a series of throw-ins in the final minute and played out the pivotal seconds.
The Warhawks' previous regional tournament win was at Richmond Model in 2020. They fell to eventual champion Lexington Catholic in the semifinals.
For much more on the victory, including comments from Smith, Turner, Tillman and coach Minyoung Bowling, please see Friday's print edition of the News-Graphic.