Even though Henry Clay has owned its 42nd District girls' soccer series with Scott County for the past nine years, it hasn't exactly been a hammer versus nail relationship. One-goal defeats have been the rule rather than the exception, especially in recent years.
Wednesday night's 3-2 loss to the Blue Devils was different for the Cardinals. Agonizing. Breathtaking. The kind that leaves a team and its coach almost speechless.
SC (4-2-3 overall, 2-1 district) was in control of its destiny with an inside track to a rare No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. It had established its credentials against some of the best competition Lexington has to offer with a win over Frederick Douglass and a come-from-behind draw with Lafayette.
And twice the Lady Cards led Henry Clay (4-4-2, 2-0) with a fair share of chances to deliver the knockout swing, only to hit the canvas themselves down the stretch.
“It just wasn't our night unfortunately,” SC coach Carson Reynolds said. “I told them there's no one who wants to end this streak against that team more than me. I feel bad for the girls, because I know they wanted it so bad.”
Grace Plummer answered a go-ahead goal by Tatum Borman only 96 seconds later to pull the Blue Devils even, 2-2, with 25:34 remaining.
After a barrage of near misses, including a countless parade of saves by SC goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy and one failed penalty kick, Henry Clay put it away with just under five minutes remaining in regulation.
Avery Allen raced in from the back side for her second goal of the half, knocking home a corner kick off the foot of Ava Wilson.
“Once they tied it the second time, you could see the momentum shift,” Reynolds said. “You could tell by our body language that we had just been punched in the face and didn't really know what to do.”
At least some of that uncertainty surely stemmed from SC's knowledge of its history with Henry Clay.
The Blue Devils improved to 24-5-2 all-time against the Cardinals, including 15 consecutive wins since SC's last triumph during the 2014 regular season.
Five of the past eight losses for Scott County have been by a single goal, including a penalty kick shootout for playoff seeding after the teams tied in last year's first meeting. Henry Clay staved off a second-half rally to win 4-2 in the rematch.
“It sucks, but there's still a lot of soccer left,” Reynolds said. “This doesn't break the season by any means. That's what I've got to convey to them. I know they're all bummed.”
SC backed up its groundswell of confidence entering the match by racing to a 1-0 lead only 27 seconds after the opening whistle.
Kennedy Harmon threaded the needle to Borman, who one-touched past a solo defender and launched a low line drive inside the far post for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
“Mentally to start we were ready, so ready for this game,” Reynolds said. “You kind of have to wait and figure out how teams are gonna play us. Are they gonna man mark? Are they gonna sit back and defend? I couldn't ask for a better start.”
Scott County kept up the pressure through the first 20 minutes, with Audrey Keeth and Harmon each forcing freshman keeper Hannah Cooper to make a challenging save.
The Devils eventually settled in, with Wilson nearly notching the equalizer by rattling the underside of the crossbar off a corner kick.
Cardinal backs Bryce Alan Thornsbury and Kate Evans hustled to break up threats by Plummer and Allen, respectively, to keep it 1-0 at intermission.
“I thought BA, Kate, Peyton (Kinney) and the backs, and I got on 'em, but I thought honestly they played really well,” Reynolds said. “Grace Plummer, great player. Avery Allen was like a track meet. It was clone of BA pretty much just going at it.”
Henry Clay's flurry out of the half was inevitable, and a handling call in the box ultimately allowed Allen to pull the Devils even on a penalty kick with 35:11 remaining.
The Devils' speed and strength put the Cards in similar predicaments throughout the second stanza.
“That was kind of the tale of two halves,” Reynolds said. “I think our legs started to go, and we made some fatigue mistakes, some mental mistakes.”
Borman and Harmon collaborated once again to give Scott County some brief breathing room. After beating her defender with a move toward the left flag, Borman cut inside and crossed the ball to Harmon for a one-timer from 20 yards out at the 27:10 mark.
The lead was but a vapor. Plummer won a foot race and forced Kanavy to gamble and charge from her station for an easy finish with 25:34 to go.
“They worked hard. They've got a bunch of pace,” Reynolds said. “We had our chances. It wasn't enough quality at the end.”
Kanavy made nine saves and also stared down a second Allen penalty kick that sailed high three minutes before her game-winner off the set piece.
“At the end of the day, like I told them it's on me,” Reynolds said. “I thought we had a pretty good game plan. I thought we executed it pretty well. We didn't do enough smart things to put us in position to win.”
SC still could finish in a three-way tie for the regular-season title if Frederick Douglass knocks off Henry Clay next week.
That deadlock would be broken by fewest goals allowed in district play. A one seed would have kept SC away from Henry Clay or Frederick Douglass in the semifinals with a trip to the 11th Region tournament at stake.
“There's still hope. The job's not finished,” Reynolds said. “We definitely made things very interesting for the district.”