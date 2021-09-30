Ten consecutive games and seven straight years of frustration for Scott County girls’ soccer against Henry Clay were oh-so-close to being erased Monday night.
Perhaps not where they’ve been as a state title-contending powerhouse but still plenty dangerous, the Blue Devils dug down and buried two late goals in quick succession to deal the Cardinals a 2-1 heartbreaker.
“It's black and white,” SC coach Scott McKelway said of the Lady Cards’ giant strides in the series from past seasons. “It's coming to a game expecting competition rather than coming to a game saying please don't beat us down.”
Elly Dyer and Chase Young countered Tatum Borman’s early goal by Scott County (9-6-1 overall, 2-2 42nd District) and put Henry Clay (7-7, 3-1) over the top.
The teams will collide again next Tuesday at Sayre in the district semifinals with a ticket to the 11th Region tournament at stake.
“That's been happening all season. The first five minutes they've been coming out so hard, so strong, and then there's a bit of a drop-off. I'm not quite sure what it is,” McKelway said. “I was hoping we were past this. This has been a little bit of a recurring theme. They're better competition. We should expect a team like that to be in the game the entire time.”
Borman banged home her 36th goal of the season in the first five minutes.
SC was without its sensational freshman striker in the second half. Borman went home due to an early wake-up call for a national showcase in Indianapolis the next morning.
The Cards found some seams for Kelsie Hall and Daelyn Morrison in her absence, and they hope it’s something they can exploit in the more important rematch.
“Hopefully that works in our favor,” McKelway said. “Someone has to be clutch in the moment. That's all I'm asking. I'm not asking for something crazy. We had that against Frederick Douglass.”
Douglass, Henry Clay, Lexington Christian and Madison Central all have been one-goal losses for Scott County, which saw a seven-match undefeated streak come to an end.
Kennedy Kanavy made 16 saves on one of her busiest nights of the season in the Cardinals’ net.
“Their form is something we haven't played before on the field. They had more size. They were more physical than us. You saw how great they were to the air, all those clearances, all the long balls,” McKelway said.
“You can hardly keep anything in your own attacking third, because every time they get the ball, they send it 40 yards down the field. You have to try to win it back first against relentless pressure, and then you have to try to keep it.”
SC put only three shots on frame after Borman’s breakthrough goal, assisted by a through ball from Bryce Alan Thornsbury.
Ava Grace Wilson crossed the ball from left to right to set up Young’s equalizer with 17:39 remaining.
Dyer broke the tie with a blast from distance just over five minutes later.